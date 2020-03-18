Condividi

Spostamenti da certificare: FS lancia un’app

Grazie a questo nuovo strumento, scaricabile gratuitamente, è possibile compilare la nuova versione dell’autocerficazione e poi ottenere un file in formato Pdf, che andrà poi stampato

Per aiutare gli italiani con l’autocertificazione necessaria per gli spostamenti in tempi di coronavirus, le Ferrovie dello Stato hanno creato un’app per smartphone e tablet. Grazie a questo nuovo strumento, gli utenti possono compilare la nuova versione del modello e poi ottenere un file in formato Pdf, che andrà poi stampato e mostrato alle forze di polizia in caso di controllo.

L’app si chiama “Autocertificazione FS” ed è già scaricabile gratuitamente dallo store ufficiale Android. Presto arriverà anche la versione per i dispositivi Apple, da scaricare attraverso lo store iOS.

Per chi preferisce usare il computer o non ha voglia di scaricare l’app, le stesse funzionalità sono disponibili anche da browser a questo indirizzo. I soli dipendenti del Gruppo FS Italiane possono usare invece il portale Intranet aziendale.

Il file in formato Pdf, secondo quanto previsto dalle disposizioni del Viminale, deve essere stampato e mostrato durante i controlli di polizia per la controfirma da parte degli operatori, dopo l’identificazione del dichiarante.

I dati raccolti nel modulo non vengono conservati sui server aziendali del gruppo Fs: al contrario, una volta effettuato il download della dichiarazione, vengono cancellati.

L’App aiuta a compilare l’ultimo modello di autocertificazione, quello rilasciato dal ministero dell’Interno il 17 marzo. Rispetto al passato, adesso è necessario anche assicurare di non essere mai risultati positivi al coronavirus Covid 19 e quindi di non essere sottoposti agli obblighi della quarantena. Com’è ovvio, non bisogna certificare di non essere positivi al virus, cosa può sapere soltanto chi è stato sottoposto al tampone. Perciò, chi sta bene e non ha mai avuto effettuato il tampone può tranquillamente autocertificare il proprio diritto a spostarsi da casa.

Vale la pena di ricordare la regola più importante: chi ha contratto il virus o è entrato in contatto con persone risultate positive al test del tampone deve rimanere in isolamento e non può in alcun caso uscire da casa. Nel nuovo modulo bisognerà dunque autocertificare di essere nelle condizioni di potersi spostare dalla propria abitazione per uno dei quattro casi previsti: comprovate esigenze lavorative, situazioni di necessità, motivi di salute o rientro alla propria abitazione.

