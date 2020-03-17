Coronavirus, autocertificazione: ecco il nuovo modulo

L’integrazione prevede il divieto assoluto di uscire di casa per le persone risultate positive o entrate in contatto con persone contagiate – Obbligo di dichiarare di non essere contagiato – Chi non rispetta il veto rischia 12 anni di carcere per concorso colposo in epidemia.

Il Governo stringe sulle misure restrittive, e lo fa intanto aggiornando il modulo da compilare per l’autocertificazione. Da oggi chi esce di casa dovrà dichiarare, compilando il nuovo modulo scaricabile dal sito del ministero dell’Interno, sempre sotto la sua responsabilità di tipo penale, di non essere soggetto agli obblighi previsti dalla quarantena per chi è stato trovato positivo al coronavirus o per chi è entrato in contatto con una persona contagiata.

L’integrazione all’autocertificazione riguarda dunque il divieto assoluto di uscire dalla propria abitazione per chiunque sia stato posto in quarantena (art. 1, comma 1, lett. c del D.P.C.M. 8 marzo 2020), cioè appunto i casi di positività o di contatti con altri contagiati. Per quei casi non valgono dunque nemmeno le famose deroghe, tipo fare la spesa, portare a passeggio il cane etc. L’ulteriore precisazione si è resa necessaria perchè diverse persone sono state trovate fuori casa in violazione degli obblighi della quarantena e rischiano fino a 12 anni di carcere per concorso colposo in epidemia.

Il nuovo modulo sarà controfirmato al momento del controllo dalle forze dell’ordine che avranno accertato l’identità del cittadino. Questo per evitare di dovere allegare fotocopie di documenti. Le autocertificazioni verranno come sempre verificate a posteriori dalle forze dell’ordine. Nei primi cinque giorni di controlli, su oltre 665.000 persone fermate, quelle denunciate sono state 27.500. Poco più di 1.100 invece gli esercizi commerciali denunciati per non aver osservato le disposizioni sulle chiusure o sulle distanze di sicurezza.