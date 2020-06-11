Sky debutta nelle tlc: userà la rete Open Fiber

Sky lancia la propria offerta di connettività a banda ultralarga e servizi di telefonia: si parte in estate, martedì 16 la conferenza stampa.

Negli ultimi giorni gli abbonati Sky hanno ricevuto un avviso importante. Non si trattava dei soliti messaggi, ripetutamente inviati negli ultimi mesi per offrire pacchetti in omaggio vista la quarantena (e l’impossibilità di trasmettere il calcio e tutti gli altri sport), ma di una vera e propria rivoluzione. “Scopri un nuovo modo di utilizzare il wifi”, recita il messaggio che anticipa il lancio – martedì 16 ci sarà la conferenza stampa – della nuova offerta di connettività a banda ultralarga e servizi di telefonia targata proprio Sky. La novità era già stata annunciata in un piano varato qualche mese fa, e che nonostante la pandemia da coronavirus (che in Italia sta creando non pochi problemi, ad incominciare dalle tensioni sui diritti tv del calcio), l’azienda guidata da Maximo Ibarra vuole rispettare.

Sky dunque non sarà più solo utilizzabile tramite rete mobile, ma sarà a sua volta una rete mobile. Il debutto nel mercato delle tlc, che dopo il recente ingresso della francese Iliad si arricchisce di un nuovo grande concorrente, è affidato alla guida di Paolo Nanni, nel ruolo di chief broadband officer. Fidatissimo di Ibarra, Nanni è stato chief transformation officer in Kpn, la telco olandese precedentemente guidata proprio dal manager nato in Colombia, e precedentemente in Wind, sempre a riporto di Ibarra. Nanni entrerà in carica il prossimo 3 agosto ed è dunque plausibile ritenere che l’offerta al grande pubblico sarà lanciata entro l’estate. Per il lancio dei servizi Sky utilizzerà la rete di Open Fiber: l’intesa con la wholesale company capitanata da Elisabetta Ripa risale al 2018, anno in cui l’azienda si è ufficialmente registrata al Roc (Registro degli operatori di Comunicazione).

Inizialmente il debutto era stato pianificato – anche se mai ufficialmente – nel 2019: ma la partita sarebbe slittata a causa dell’avvicendamento al vertice. Il dossier ultrabroadband nelle mani dell’ex Ad Andrea Zappia è stato infatti ricevuto in eredità da Maximo Ibarra, ex Ad di Wind da ottobre scorso al timone della multimedia company.