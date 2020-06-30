Condividi

Shell: maxi-svalutazione fino a 22 miliardi

| di | 0

La pandemia e la crisi del settore energetico costringono il colosso olandese a rivedere le prospettive di medio e lungo termine dei prezzi e dei margini di raffinazione

Shell: maxi-svalutazione fino a 22 miliardi

Incubo contabile in arrivo per Royal Dutch Shell. Il colosso petrolifero olandese ha annunciato che nel secondo trimestre del 2020 sarà costretto a una pesante svalutazione: si parla di una cifra compresa fra i 15 e i 22 miliardi di euro post-tasse. La ragione è naturalmente l’impatto della crisi del coronavirus e l’andamento del mercato energetico.

In particolare, Royal Dutch Shell spiega in un comunicato di aver rivisto le prospettive di medio e lungo termine dei prezzi e dei margini di raffinazione “di riflesso agli effetti della pandemia di coronavirus e delle sue ricadute economiche – si legge nella nota – come pure dei fondamentali di domanda ed offerta del mercato dell’energia”.

La previsione di consuntivo del secondo trimestre dice che le vendite di prodotti petroliferi si limiteranno a un range tra 3,5 e 4,5 milioni di barili al giorno, in netto calo dai 6,6 dell’anno precedente proprio a causa del “calo significativo” della domanda a seguito della pandemia.

Questo impatto ha reso inevitabile la revisione di una “significativa porzione degli asset tangibili ed intangibili dell’Upstram, del Gas Integrato e della raffinazione”, prosegue la nota.

Nel dettaglio, Royal Dutch Shell stima che le svalutazioni ammonteranno a 8-9 miliardi di dollari nel settore gas, principalmente in Australia, mentre altri 4-6 miliardi riguarderanno l’upstream, soprattutto in Brasile e negli shale in Nord America. Infine, svalutazioni tra i 3 e i 7 miliardi saranno collegate al portafoglio di raffinazione dei prodotti petroliferi.

A causa delle svalutazioni il rapporto di indebitamento dovrebbe crescere fino del 3%.

La decisione di Shell arriva due settimane dopo l’annuncio da parte di Bp di svalutazioni comprese tra 13 e 17,5 miliardi di dollari sempre a causa della pandemia e l’andamento del mercato petrolifero.

Infine, per quanto riguarda le aspettative sul mercato del petrolio, Shell prevede un prezzo medio del barile di Brent (qualità di riferimento sul mercato europeo) a 35 dollari quest’anno, che non permette generalmente di generare utili ai grandi gruppi. Shell stima che la quotazione risalirà a 40 dollari nel 2021 e a 50 dollari nel 2022.

Leggi anche: Petrolio, Shell taglia in dividendo ma altre la seguiranno.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta