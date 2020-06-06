Condividi

Reddito di emergenza, Inps: nella domanda serve la Dsu

L’Inps spiega che la domanda di reddito di emergenza deve contenere una Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica valida, altrimenti la richiesta non può essere accolta – Ecco quello che c’è da sapere

Per fare domanda di reddito di emergenza è necessario presentare una Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica valida. Lo precisa l’Inps, che negli ultimi giorni ha ricevuto molte richieste impossibili da accontentare proprio perché sprovviste di una Dsu.

Già, ma cos’è la Dsu? In un certo senso, è la mamma dell’Isee. In sostanza, la Dichiarazione sostitutiva unica contiene i dati anagrafici, reddituali e patrimoniali dei nuclei familiari. In base a questi numeri, viene calcolato appunto l’Indicatore della situazione economica equivalente (Isee), cioè il valore utilizzato dalla Pubblica amministrazione (statale e locale) per determinare chi ha diritto a prestazioni sociali agevolate, dagli assegni familiari al bonus bebè, passando per l’esenzione dalle tasse universitarie e – di recente – il reddito di emergenza.

Ma attenzione: ogni Dsu vale fino al 31 dicembre dell’anno di presentazione, perciò quelle presentate nel 2019 sono scadute e non si possono più utilizzare. Di conseguenza, per richiedere nuove prestazioni sociali agevolate – compreso il reddito di emergenza – o in alcuni casi per continuare a beneficiare delle agevolazioni di cui già si gode, bisogna presentare una nuova Dsu e ottenere così l’Isee 2020.

In mancanza di una Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica in corso di validità, la domanda di reddito di emergenza “non potrà essere accolta – scrive l’Inps in una nota – Sarà quindi necessario presentare una Dsu valida e, successivamente, una nuova domanda”. Ricordiamo che tra i requisiti previsti per il Rem è compreso un Isee non superiore a 15mila euro.

L’Istituto ribadisce infine che le domande di reddito di emergenza possono essere presentate entro e il 30 giugno 2020 attraverso i servizi offerti dai patronati oppure sul sito della stessa Inps. Nel secondo caso, è possibile effettuare l’accesso utilizzando una delle seguenti credenziali:

  • Pin dispositivo Inps
  • Credenziali Spid (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) almeno di livello 2:
  • Cns (Carta Nazionale dei Servizi);
  • Cie (Carta di Identità Elettronica).

Scarica il modulo della Dichiarazione Sostitutiva Unica per il calcolo dell’Isee 2020.

