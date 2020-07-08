Condividi

Ponte sullo Stretto: Conte verso il rilancio del progetto

Il progetto s’inserisce nel piano per il completamento della rete ferroviaria ad alta velocità – A breve il premier Conte e la ministra De Micheli daranno il via libera a un nuovo studio di fattibilità tecnica, economica e ambientale

L’eterno ritorno del Ponte sullo Stretto di Messina. Come in ogni governo italiano negli ultimi 30 anni, anche nel Conte 2 si ricomincia a parlare dell’infrastruttura che dovrebbe collegare Calabria e Sicilia. Ma stavolta c’è una novità: il Ponte sullo Stretto potrebbe diventare un Tunnel sullo stretto. Un po’ come quello che unisce Francia e Inghilterra attraverso la Manica.

Il progetto del nuovo collegamento fra le due regioni del Sud (su cui di recente sono tornate a esprimersi anche le organizzazioni degli industriali di Sicilia e Calabria) s’inserisce nel piano generale per il completamento della rete ferroviaria ad alta velocità, che oggi attraversa l’Italia soltanto da Milano a Napoli. I tratti da costruire sono due: Salerno-Reggio Calabria e Catania-Messina-Palermo, rilanciati dal piano di grandi opere abbozzato dal Decreto Semplificazioni. Inevitabile, quindi, che tornasse d’attualità anche il dibattito sull’infrastruttura calabro-sicula.

Secondo quanto riporta il Sole 24 Ore, a breve (se non è già avvenuto durante il Cdm che ha varato il decreto Semplificazione) il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, e la ministra delle Infrastrutture, Paola De Micheli, daranno il via libera a un nuovo progetto di fattibilità tecnico-economica (oltre che ambientale) per confrontare le varie soluzioni possibili per il superamento dello Stretto. Si andrà quindi dal vecchio progetto del ponte a campata unica della società Stretto di Messina (su cui è ancora aperto un contenzioso con il general contractor Eurolink) fino a un nuovo progetto di ponte a più campate, passando per l’ipotesi di uno o più tunnel subacquei.

Solo per decidere quale sia la strada più conveniente da percorrere saranno stanziati circa cinquanta milioni di euro.

Il rilancio sul Ponte sullo Stretto permetterà a Conte di confermare l’impegno su due aspetti cruciali del suo programma politico: lo sviluppo infrastrutturale del Paese e il rilancio del Sud.

Peraltro, il progetto del Ponte sullo Stretto piace a una larga fetta del Movimento 5 Stelle e – nei termini del completamento della rete ferroviaria ad alta velocità – potrebbe essere accettato senza troppi sforzi anche dal Pd, che pure si era schierato contro l’opera ai tempi dei governi Berlusconi e dalla società Stretto di Messina.

