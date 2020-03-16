Politica industriale da riscoprire: “Grande è bello”

Condividi

Per rilanciare l’economia non basta sostenere la domanda interna ma occorre anche rimuovere le strozzature produttive dell’offerta di beni e servizi sviluppando una nuova politica industriale che favorisca la crescita dimensionale delle imprese e abbandoni il falso mito del “Piccolo è bello” – Ma va riscoperta anche la programmazione economica nazionale ed europea

Abbandonare il mantra del “piccolo è bello” con la conseguente sottostima del grave ostacolo che il nanismo delle imprese italiane pone alla potenziale e sperata ripresa dell’economia italiana ormai stagnante da oltre venti anni, è una riflessione che si impone per dare spazio a una immediata valutazione a favore di politiche economiche non soltanto orientate al sostegno della domanda interna, così come sembra prevalere dal coro incessante delle domande.

Si impone di accompagnare siffatte domande con considerazioni di politica industriale riguardante le condizioni dell’offerta dei prodotti e dei servizi a fronte di quella che potrebbe essere una perdurante rottura della catena del valore a livello dell’intero pianeta. Si chiedono più investimenti pubblici per rafforzare la domanda interna, ma si dimenticano le strozzature produttive sul lato dell’offerta dei beni e dei servizi. Purtroppo gli impianti industriali non sono di gomma pronti ad adattarsi rapidamente al soddisfacimento della domanda interna che si intende sostenere e potenziare. Ma il pervicace perseguimento del “piccolo è bello non lo consente.

La riscoperta della politica industriale, abbandonando l’altro mantra che sia il mercato ad orientare il sistema economico verso la piena occupazione dei fattori produttivi (cosa nota per altro fin dai tempi di Keynes e Kalechy) dovrebbe portare anche a provvedimenti volti a favorire la crescita dimensionale delle imprese piccole verso le medie dimensioni e quelle medie verso le grandi dimensioni oggi del tutto scomparse nel panorama dell’economia italiana.

Nuovi strumenti fiscali e creditizi potrebbero incentivare le aggregazioni societarie tra imprese dello stesso comparto produttivo, contenere le diffuse holding di famiglia e relativo grappolo di imprese poco capitalizzate e dipendenti dal credito bancario,

Ma la riscoperta della politica industriale è l’occasione per il progressivo abbandono degli interventi a pioggia a carico del bilancio dello stato, per una politica di bilancio selettiva che aiuti la crescita dimensionale delle imprese e la loro capacità di operare anche nel campo della ricerca scientifica e per l’innovazione del prodotto. Condizione necessaria per evitare il rischio di mercato associato alla ineliminabile obsolescenza del prodotto e dei servizi e delle organizzazioni dei processi.

Infine la riscoperta anche culturale della programmazione economica può essere una sfida che il ceto politico dovrebbe affrontare non soltanto a livello domestico ma imporlo all’Unione Europea in chiave antisovranista.

