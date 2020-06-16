Condividi

Ops Ubi, Intesa: ok all’aumento di capitale

Dopo le autorizzazioni di Bankitalia e Bce, è atteso a ore il via libera dell’Ivass, mentre fra 5 giorni dovrebbe arrivare il semaforo verde di Consob – E grazie all’accordo integrativo con Bper, anche i rilievi dell’Antitrust dovrebbero essere superati

Il consiglio d’amministrazione di Intesa Sanpaolo ha dato martedì il via libera all’aumento di capitale funzionale all’Ops promossa sul 100% del capitale di Ubi Banca. Lo comunica in una nota l’istituto di credito, ricordando che l’operazione era già stata approvata dall’assemblea straordinaria dello scorso 27 aprile.

Il pronunciamento del Cda arriva dopo l’autorizzazione della Banca centrale europea, rilasciata il 2 giugno, in merito alle modifiche statutarie di Intesa Sanpaolo legate all’aumento di capitale, nonché alla computabilità delle azioni da emettere in tale contesto tra i fondi propri di Intesa Sanpaolo quale capitale primario di classe 1.

Dopo i via libera arrivati da Bankitalia e Bce, in giornata è attesa anche l’autorizzazione dell’Ivass all’Ops di Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi Banca. L’istruttoria dell’Istituto di vigilanza sulle assicurazioni si è conclusa già nei giorni scorsi e la firma definitiva è attesa a breve, con l’invio della comunicazione alle parti che potrebbe avvenire al più tardi mercoledì mattina.

Tra cinque giorni è previsto anche il semaforo verde da parte della Consob, mentre proprio nelle ultime ore Intesa ha definito nuovi impegni con l’Antitrust per la cessione di sportelli a Bper.

In particolare, per rispondere alle perplessità sollevate dall’Autorità garante della concorrenza e del mercato, Intesa Sanpaolo ha sottoscritto con Bper Banca un accordo integrativo che definisce in modo più preciso il numero di filiali Ubi che Bper s’impegna a rilevare, ossia 532. L’accordo originario conteneva invece un’indicazione generica (400-500).

Il ramo d’azienda che sarà ceduto gestisce depositi per 29 miliardi e una raccolta indiretta da clientela stimata in 31 miliardi, mentre i crediti netti ammontano a 26 miliardi. Più del 70% delle masse gestite dalle filiali che passeranno di mano riguardano clienti che risiedono nel Nord Italia.

Martedì il titolo Intesa ha chiuso la seduta di Borsa con un rialzo del 4,6%, a 1,701 euro, mentre le azioni Ubi sono salite del 5%, a 2,88 euro.

