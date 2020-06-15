Ops Ubi: Intesa e Bper cambiano l’accordo

L’integrazione, varata per andare incontro alle richieste dell’Antitrust, precisa il numero delle filiali Ubi che Bper s’impegna a rilevare, ossia 532 – In tutto, passeranno di mano depositi per 26 miliardi

Per rispondere alle perplessità sollevate dall’Antitrust in merito all’Ops su Ubi, Intesa Sanpaolo ha rivisto l’accordo con Bper Banca. L’integrazione – spiega Intesa in una nota – definisce in modo più preciso il numero di filiali Ubi che Bper s’impegna a rilevare, ossia 532. L’accordo originario conteneva invece un’indicazione generica (400-500).

La cessione coinvolge anche il personale delle filiali e i relativi rapporti con la clientela. In tutto, passeranno di mano depositi per 29 miliardi e una raccolta indiretta da clientela stimata in 31 miliardi. I crediti netti ammontano invece a 26 miliardi. Più del 70% delle masse gestite dal ramo d’azienda oggetto della cessione riguardano clienti residenti nel Nord Italia.

“Il corrispettivo in denaro – precisa Intesa nella nota – è stato determinato in un importo pari al minore tra il 55% del patrimonio in termini di Common Equity Tier 1 del ramo e il 78% del multiplo implicito pagato da Intesa Sanpaolo per il patrimonio in termini di Common Equity Tier 1 di Ubi Banca”.

In un comunicato distinto, Bper conferma che “il corrispettivo per il ramo sarà pagato per cassa, e finanziato per mezzo dell’aumento di capitale in opzione agli azionisti di Bper avente importo massimo previsto pari a un miliardo, già approvato dall’assemblea dei soci in data 22 aprile 2020”.

Sul versante patrimoniale, il gruppo Bper prevede di avere alla fine del 2020 un Cet1 ratio Fully Loaded consolidato pro-forma al 12,5%.

A fine mattinata, il titolo in Borsa di Intesa Sanpaolo lascia sul campo l’1,4%, a 1,597 euro. Va meglio alle azioni di Ubi, che negli stessi minuti galleggiano in torno alla parità a Piazza Affari (2,691 euro). L’andamento peggiore è quello fatto segnare da Bper, che arriva a cedere il 2,4%, a 2,223 euro. Nel frattempo il Ftse Mib viaggia in territorio negativo di circa un punto percentuale, a 18.692 punti.