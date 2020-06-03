Condividi

Nuovo Btp 10 anni: ordini record oltre 100 miliardi

Il Tesoro ha raccolto 14 miliardi con la nuova emissione in scadenza a dicembre 2030 – Il rendimento è ancora molto superiore a quello pagato da Spagna e Portogallo

Pioggia di ordini per il nuovo Btp a 10 anni, annunciato solo ieri dal ministero dell’Economia e collocato oggi in via sindacato. Le richieste hanno superato per la prima volta quota 100 miliardi di euro, mettendo a segno un nuovo record storico. Alla fine, il Tesoro ha raccolto in tutto 14 miliardi di euro. La scadenza a dicembre è fissata a dicembre 2030.

Il Mef ha affidato il mandato per il collocamento sindacato del nuovo benchmark a un pool di banche costituito da Bnp Paribas, Citigroup, Hsbc France, Mps Capital Services, NatWest Markets e Unicredit.

Dopo il successo del Btp Italia, arriva quindi un altro segnale dell’attenzione riservata dal mercato ai titoli pubblici italiani.

Per quanto riguarda il tasso d’interesse, il nuovo Btp riconosce uno spread di 9 punti base sul rendimento del precedente benchmark decennale, che ieri in chiusura si attestava all’1,55% e che oggi è in lieve risalita, all’1,60%. L’indicazione è riportata dall’agenzia di stampa Radiocor, che cita fonti finanziarie.

Per avere un’idea del contesto europeo, basti pensare che – sulla stessa scadenza – i titoli di Stato di Portogallo e Spagna offrono rendimenti di poco superiori allo 0,50%, mentre solo la Grecia paga tassi più elevati di quelli italiani.

Il collocamento del nuovo Btp a 10 anni arriva alla vigilia di un’importante riunione del board della Bce. Il mercato si aspetta che l’Eurotower aumenti la portata la portata del piano di acquisto titoli legato alla pandemia (Pepp), al momento fissato a 750 miliardi di euro.

Intanto, martedì sono arrivati i primi dati ufficiali sulla distribuzione degli acquisti: tra la fine di marzo e la fine di maggio la Bce ha acquistato 37 miliardi di titoli di Stato italiani, con una deviazione del 4,7% (meno marcata del previsto) rispetto al criterio delle quote di partecipazione al capitale della Banca centrale europea.

