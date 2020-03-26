Condividi

La Bce lancia il “Pepp”: acquisti illimitati contro il virus

Il nuovo “Pandemic emergency purchase programme” è ancora più radicale del Qe: nessun limite agli acquisti anche di (eventuali) Eurobond – “Uno shock economico estremo richiede una reazione ambiziosa”

La Banca centrale europea ha annunciato un l’avvio di un nuovo programma di acquisto titoli per rispondere all’emergenza coronavirus. Si chiama Pepp – acronimo di Pandemic emergency purchase programme – ed è una soluzione estrema, senza precedenti.

In sostanza, da qui alla fine del 2020 la Bce potrà acquistare obbligazioni pubbliche e private senza alcun limite. Finora le regole del quantitative easing vietavano all’istituto centrale di comprare più del 33% dei bond di una singola emissione di titoli di Stato e più del 50% delle obbligazioni sovranazionali, emesse cioè da enti intergovernativi (come Bei e Mes) che forniscono il massimo grado di sicurezza finanziaria. Per il Pepp queste due limitazioni non valgono. Significa che, in linea di principio, se la Banca europea degli investimenti o il Fondo salva-Stati emettessero Eurobond (o Coronabond, o Sanibond), la Bce potrebbe acquistarne a piene mani.

La dotazione finanziaria del Pepp è quella annunciata la settimana scorsa: 750 miliardi di euro. Soldi che si sommano a quelli già stanziati per il Qe ordinario, che prevede acquisti da 20 miliardi al mese ed è stato rafforzato due settimane fa con altri 120 miliardi da spendere sempre nel 2020.

Con la decisione 2020/440, il Consiglio direttivo di Francoforte ha stabilito che l’ammontare degli acquisti legati al Pepp sarà determinato nella misura ritenuta “necessaria e proporzionata” per rispondere alla crisi. Inoltre, viene precisato che i titoli incamerati da Francoforte potranno avere durata da 70 giorni a 30 anni.

“La pandemia del coronavirus costituisce un’emergenza collettiva di sanità pubblica pressoché senza precedenti nella storia recente – scrive la Bce nel suo ultimo bollettino – È anche uno shock economico estremo, che richiede una reazione ambiziosa, coordinata e urgente delle politiche su tutti i fronti”.

L’Eurotower sottolinea inoltre che “l’evolvere dell’epidemia di COVID-19 sta peggiorando le prospettive per l’economia mondiale contenute nelle proiezioni macroeconomiche di marzo 2020 formulate dagli esperti della Bce”. In un orizzonte di più lungo periodo, “la prevista ripresa dell’economia mondiale dovrebbe acquisire una trazione non più che modesta – conclude la Bce – L’epidemia ha colpito l’economia mondiale proprio mentre si iniziavano a cogliere i primi segni di una stabilizzazione”.

