Nexi e Bain: nuova partnership per l’open banking

Nexi Open si arricchisce dei servizi di consulenza di Bain & Company per l’open banking – Lo scopo è quello di agevolare lo sviluppo della digitalizzazione del nostro Paese, focalizzandosi su nuovi modelli di business

La famiglia di Nexi si allarga. La nuova partnership strategica tra Nexi e Bain & Company consentirà alle banche partner di Nexi Open – l’ecosistema aperto per l’open banking di Nexi – di beneficiare di una delle società di consulenza leader a livello mondiale, per sviluppare strategie utili a cogliere le opportunità di business offerte dall’open banking.

Questa nuova partnership consentirà alle banche che scelgono la PayTech italiana di accelerare la propria trasformazione digitale, di sfruttare al meglio l’open banking per lanciare nuovi prodotti e servizi ma anche per migliorare quelli già posti in essere, coerentemente con le proprie strategie.

L’azienda di consulenza globale, che aiuta le imprese change-makers più ambiziose a definire il proprio futuro, entra a far parte del progetto lanciato da Nexi, portando la propria visione anche nell’ambito di convegni dedicati, sui trend di open finanze in atto nel panorama bancario europeeo, su quali sono i nuovi modelli di business abilitati o accelerati dall’open banking.

Così da fornire il proprio supporto nell’individuazione delle strategie finalizzate a concretizzare l’open banking come opportunità di business per le banche del nostro Paese.

In questa ottica, saranno fondamentali gli elementi chiave e distintivi messi a disposizione da Bain: come la profonda conoscenza del tessuto bancario italiano grazie alla collaborazione diretta con tutte le principali banche d’Italia e un network europeo ed internazionale di oltre 5.700 esperti su temi di Corporate Strategy, Digital transformation e Innovazione Tecnologica.

“L’arrivo di Bain in nei Open ci consente di beneficiare delle indicazioni strategiche di una delle società di consulenza leader a livello mondiale – ha commentato Roberto Catanzaro, Business Development Director di Nexi – È un accordo che arricchisce sensibilmente l’ecosisteme di partnership che mettiamo a disposizione delle banche e che conferma la prospettiva internazionale che abbiamo scelto di dare alla nostra iniziativa”.

“Siamo felici di essere parte dell’ecosistema nei Open – ha invece commentato Vincenzo Gringoli, partner in Bain & Company – Attraverso le nostre competenze di strategia e innovazione, contribuiremo alla definizione e realizzazione di iniziative concrete di open banking nel sistema finanziario italiano e internazionale”.

