Meno mare, più montagna: l’estate sobria degli italiani

Viaggi brevi, massimo 2-3 giorni, fuori dalle città d’arte e niente shopping. Ecco le previsioni dell’osservatorio Confcommercio-Confturismo che chiede aiuti più incisivi al governo

Immergersi nella natura, riposare, vedere posti nuovi ma niente o poco shopping: l’estate 2020 degli italiani, secondo l’osservatorio di Confcommercio-Confturismo in collaborazione con SWG, è racchiusa entro questi precisi limiti. E’ in aumento il desiderio di vacanza e sale rispetto ad aprile, dal 19% al 48%, la quota di italiani che pensa di fare le valigie nei mesi tra giugno e agosto (70% nello stesso periodo, lo scorso anno), ma la situazione rimane problematica nel confronto con il 2019. I viaggi – prevede Confcommercio in base ai risultati dell’indagine – saranno brevi, anzi brevissimi, massimo tre giorni. E un italiano su cinque pensa che non farà vacanze quest’anno.

Guardando alle preferenze nelle destinazioni, il mare rimane la destinazione preferita per il 49% degli intervistati (61% lo scorso anno) ma la montagna prende quota con il 21% delle preferenze rispetto al 18% dell’anno scorso. Natura, spazi aperti e più sicuri: questa sembra essere la logica retrostante a queste scelte che penalizzano le città d’arte ferme al 17% di aprile, mentre “solo il 15% degli intervistati intende visitare musei, monumenti e mostre in vacanza, contro il 37% dello scorso anno: insomma, non sarà certo l’estate del turismo culturale”.

La conseguenza, è la conclusione di Confcommercio-Confturismo è che si profila un impatto negativo sull’indotto. Solo il 5% degli intervistati (erano il 20% in maggio 2019) pensa di includere lo shopping nei propri piani di spesa in vacanza, con inevitabili conseguenze sulle attese delle attività di servizio e commercio locali che confidano sulla stagione estiva per integrare il proprio giro d’affari.  

Il tipo di vacanza che emerge dall’indagine si conferma improntato alla generale sobrietà del periodo post-Covid 19. Il 35% dichiara che se andrà in vacanza sarà per viaggi brevi, con 2 o 3 pernottamenti al massimo, restando nelle vicinanze di casa. A pensarla così, a maggio 2019, erano solo il 14%, meno della metà.  

“Ignorare un quadro tanto drammatico e non reagire con immediatezza adottando provvedimenti focalizzati sul turismo sarebbe follia”, dichiara il presidente di Confturismo-Confcommercio, Luca Patané che chiede al governo maggiori interventi di sostegno al turismo e un decreto ad hoc per il settore.

