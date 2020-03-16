Condividi

Leonardo-sindacati: accordo anti-coronavirus

L’azienda ha firmato con i sindacati di categoria Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil e Uilm un protocollo aziendale per contrastare la diffusione del coronavirus negli ambienti di lavoro – Ecco cosa prevede

Leonardo ha sottoscritto con i sindacati di categoria Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil e Uilm un protocollo aziendale per contrastare la diffusione del coronavirus Covid-19 negli ambienti di lavoro. L’intesa prevede anche che la produzione industriale andrà avanti, seppure a ritmi meno sostenuti.

Il piano è valido dal 16 al 25 marzo e si articola in due parti.

1) Il 16 e 17 marzo saranno sospese le attività in tutti gli stabilimenti, le sedi e gli uffici del gruppo per permettere gli interventi di pulizie straordinarie e sanificazione dei locali aziendali. Saranno comunque garantite le attività essenziali per la salvaguardia, la manutenzione e la continuità degli impianti, delle infrastrutture informatiche e dei servizi di ricevimento e spedizione merce. Proseguiranno anche “le attività funzionali ad esigenze improrogabili di business e/o impegni assunti verso i Clienti – si legge nella nota di Leonardo – le attività collegate a settori di Pubblica utilità, sicurezza, sanità e forze armate; le attività necessarie per la realizzazione dei lavori di intensificazione delle misure di prevenzione e sicurezza dei luoghi di lavoro”. Quando possibile, sarà utilizzato lo smartworking.

2) Dal 18 al 25 marzo saranno attive “sospensioni e riduzioni di attività selettive e modulari, realizzate attraverso progressive riattivazioni parziali delle attività operative”. Le assenze dei dipendenti saranno coperte principalmente con l’utilizzo di ferie degli anni precedenti, permessi retribuiti e permessi a recupero.

In tema di orario di lavoro, turnazioni e pause, saranno attivate misure volte a evitare il più possibile contatti in entrata ed in uscita, nelle zone comuni e negli avvicendamenti tra i turni, oltre che a decongestionare le linee di produzione.

Infine, per verificare l’applicazione delle regole del protocollo è stato costituito un Comitato che si riunirà in remoto il 17 e il 24 marzo. L’obiettivo è “valutare, anche alla luce dell’evoluzione della fase epidemiologica in corso, eventuali ulteriori soluzioni atte a garantire la sicurezza dei lavoratori e la ripresa progressiva e/o integrale delle attività operative”, conclude la nota.

