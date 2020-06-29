Condividi

La quattordicesima ai pensionati: quando arriva e quanto

A luglio migliaia di pensionati italiani riceveranno dall’Inps la quattordicesima: ecco a chi spetta e come si calcola

A luglio l’Inps pagherà la quattordicesima ai pensionati italiani. Ma attenzione: la platea che incasserà l’assegno aggiuntivo (seppur allargata dal 2017) è limitata da paletti rigidi e l’importo di questa mensilità in più non coincide con quello della pensione ordinaria. Ecco quello che c’è da sapere in base al messaggio pubblicato dall’Inps il 25 giugno.

A QUALI PENSIONATI SPETTA LA QUATTORDICESIMA 2020

La quattordicesima 2020 spetta ai pensionati con più di 64 anni e redditi individuali (non familiari) inferiori a due volte il trattamento minimo, che per quest’anno ammonta a 515 euro lordi per 13 mensilità: quindi 515 x 2 = 1.030, ovvero 13.390 euro di reddito annuo lordo. Ma attenzione: a questa somma va aggiunto anche l’importo del beneficio stesso, che varia a seconda della fascia contributiva. Alla fine, calcolatrice alla mano, il limite massimo di reddito oltre il quale non si ha più diritto alla quattordicesima ammonta a

  • 13.727,82 euro per chi ha meno di 15 anni di contributi;
  • 13.811,82 euro fra i 15 e i 25 anni di contributi;
  • 13.895,82 euro oltre i 25 anni di contributi.

Infine, attenzione a come si calcola il reddito: se il 2020 è il primo anno in cui si riceve la quattordicesima, bisogna includere nel conteggio tutti i redditi di quest’anno. Se invece non è la prima volta, vanno considerati i redditi per prestazioni per le quali sussiste l’obbligo di comunicazione al Casellario centrale dei pensionati e i redditi diversi da quelli da pensione conseguiti nel 2019.

DUE PARAMETRI PER CALCOLARE LA QUATTORDICESIMA 2020

Come abbiamo visto, la quattordicesima 2020 cambia a seconda del reddito dei pensionati e degli anni di contributi versati, ma l’importo è comunque compreso fra un minimo di 336 e un massimo di 655 euro.

LA QUATTORDICESIMA: UN CASO PARTICOLARE

L’Inps spiega che, “nel caso in cui il reddito complessivo individuale annuo risulti superiore a 1,5 volte ovvero a 2 volte il trattamento minimo e inferiore a tale limite incrementato della somma aggiuntiva spettante, l’importo viene corrisposto fino a concorrenza del predetto limite maggiorato”.

Traduzione: chi ha un reddito che supera il doppio del trattamento minimo, ma non supera il doppio del trattamento minimo più l’importo della stessa quattordicesima, incassa la differenza fra il proprio reddito e il limite massimo.

