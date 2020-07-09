Condividi

Investimenti, Fugnoli: “Puntare su titoli ciclici e di crescita”

| di | 0

Secondo lo strategist di Kairos, al momento nella congiuntura economica si registrano sia la continuazione del vecchio ciclo sia l’apertura di una nuova fase – Ecco allora come muoversi sui mercati

Investimenti, Fugnoli: “Puntare su titoli ciclici e di crescita”

L’andamento dei mercati e dell’economia nell’ultimo trimestre può essere letto in tre modi. Lo sostiene Alessandro Fugnoli, strategist di Kairos, nell’ultimo episodio della sua rubrica mensile “Al Quarto Piano”.

La prima interpretazione “è quella di un rimbalzo temporaneo (bear market rally), soprattutto per le Borse – spiega l’analista – Un po’ come avvenne nel 1930 dopo la crisi del 1929: ci furono diversi mesi di recupero, ma poi la situazione tornò a deteriorarsi in maniera grave. In questo caso dovremmo vendere tutto e aspettare che il mercato torni indietro per ricomprare”.

La seconda possibile lettura è che questa sia “una continuazione del ciclo avviato nel decennio scorso – continua Fugnoli – e che quindi in Borsa continui a esserci una netta prevalenza dei titoli di crescita sui titoli legati al valore”.

Infine, si possono intendere gli avvenimenti degli ultimi mesi come “l’avvio di un ciclo nuovo – sottolinea ancora lo strategist di Kairos – Quello precedente, durato più di 10 anni, si sarebbe concluso a febbraio; dopo di che è iniziata una recessione, che continuerà a pesare su quest’anno e sul prossimo, associata a una violenta caduta dei mercati a marzo. Ora però sta iniziando una fase di recupero che potrebbe protrarsi per molti anni”.

Se l’ultima ipotesi fosse quella corretta, Fugnoli ritiene che sarebbero da acquistare “i titoli ciclici piuttosto che quelli di crescita, perché ogni ciclo ha come leader un gruppo di titoli diverso da quelli del ciclo precedente”.  

Ma quale dei tre scenari è il più probabile? Secondo Fugnoli, la realtà dovrebbe collocarsi a metà strada fra la seconda e la terza interpretazione: “A livello strutturale ci troviamo di fronte a una continuazione del ciclo precedente, perché l’economia ha mantenuto le caratteristiche di fondo che aveva, ma siamo anche in presenza di un ciclo nuovo. Questo significa che sono da tenere nel portafoglio sia i titoli di crescita sia i ciclici (che tra l’altro sono scesi molto) perlomeno fino al 2022, cioè fino a quando verranno mantenute presumibilmente tutte le misure espansive a livello monetario e fiscale”.  

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta