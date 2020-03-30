Condividi

Intesa Sanpaolo: 2 miliardi alle imprese di Confcommercio

I fondi saranno usati dalle aziende e dai professionisti per gestire i pagamenti urgenti e le esigenze immediate di liquidità, in modo da garantire la continuità produttiva

Intesa Sanpaolo ha riservato un plafond da due miliardi di euro alle imprese e ai professionisti associati a Confcommercio. Lo ha comunicato la banca in una nota precisando che l’obiettivo è aiutare le aziende a garantire la continuità produttiva nonostante il rallentamento della domanda (interna ed estera) causato dalla pandemia di coronavirus. I fondi saranno usati per gestire i pagamenti urgenti e le esigenze immediate di liquidità.

“In questa fase di piena emergenza economica c’è bisogno in primis di liquidità immediata – ha commentato Carlo Sangalli, presidente di Confcommercio-Imprese per l’Italia – e di facilitare il più possibile gli iter burocratici per l’accesso al credito delle micro, piccole e medie imprese del terziario di mercato. Questo per assicurare a tutte le imprese che hanno sospeso la propria attività la possibilità di ripartire al più presto. Il plafond di 2 miliardi di euro riservato da Intesa Sanpaolo agli associati Confcommercio è un concreto e tangibile aiuto che va proprio in questa direzione”.

Stefano Barrese, responsabile Banca dei Territori di Intesa Sanpaolo, ha sottolineato che “l’iniziativa di oggi ci consente di mettere a disposizione delle imprese associate a Confcommercio un ulteriore e immediato strumento di sostegno. È una dimostrazione di fiducia da parte di Intesa Sanpaolo nei confronti di un tessuto imprenditoriale dotato della resilienza necessaria per affrontare le straordinarie difficoltà contingenti, con l’obiettivo di superare l’emergenza e poter così affrontare la fase di ripresa che seguirà”.

Per combattere l’emergenza coronavirus Covid19, Intesa Sanpaolo ha già annunciato nuove linee di credito da 5 miliardi per le imprese di tutto il territorio nazionale, più altri 10 miliardi di euro di liquidità per i clienti della Banca, grazie a finanziamenti già deliberati a loro favore e ora messi a disposizione per obiettivi più ampi e flessibili, a cominciare, ancora una volta, dalla gestione dei pagamenti urgenti.

