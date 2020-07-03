Condividi

Imu 2020: sconto fino al 20% per chi paga dal conto

Un emendamento al decreto Rilancio approvato in commissione alla Camera dà la possibilità ai sindaci d’introdurre un “premio” per chi paga alcuni tributi con l’addebito diretto sul conto corrente

Sconto del 20% sull’Imu per chi paga con addebito sul conto corrente bancario. Non è una certezza, ma una possibilità prevista da un emendamento al decreto Rilancio approvato in commissione Bilancio alla Camera.

In sostanza, da quest’anno i sindaci – l’Imu, ricordiamo, è un tributo comunale – hanno facoltà d’introdurre un premio, vale a dire un taglio fino a un massimo del 20% delle aliquote e delle tariffe per chi paga con la domiciliazione bancaria alcuni tributi, fra cui l’Imu.

La misura risponde a una logica antievasione, perché l’addebito sul conto corrente è una procedura automatica che non concede margini al contribuente per ingannare l’amministrazione locale.

D’altra parte, l’emendamento – che si intitola “premio a chi paga” e ha come primo firmatario il senatore leghista Massimo Garavaglia, ex viceministro dell’Economia – non prevede alcun obbligo per i Comuni. I sindaci potranno quindi decidere in totale autonomia se applicare o meno lo sconto, ed eventualmente in quale misura, fermo restando il tetto del 20%. Ancora una volta, quindi, è importante tenere d’occhio le delibere del proprio Comune, consultabili dal sito della stessa amministrazione oppure attraverso il servizio di ricerca messo a disposizione dal Dipartimento delle Finanze.

Quest’anno ricevere uno sconto sull’imposta municipale è ancora più importante, perché l’Imu 2020 ha inglobato anche la vecchia Tasi (la tassa sui servizi indivisibili), diventando un vero e proprio tributo unico sulla casa.

Il gettito dell’imposta atteso per quest’anno è infatti più alto che in passato e arriva a quota 20,3 miliardi di euro. A pagare sono 25 milioni di contribuenti proprietari di una seconda casa o di un’abitazione principale di lusso.

Secondo il rapporto Imu 2020 della Uil, il costo medio dell’Imu su una seconda casa in un capoluogo di provincia ammonta a 1.070 euro, da pagare in due rate (giugno e dicembre), ma il prelievo può essere anche più pesante e arrivare oltre quota 2mila euro nelle grandi città.

