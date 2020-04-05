Condividi

Golden power anche per Pmi e più protezioni per Generali e Unicredit

il Governo rafforzera il proprio potere di veto contro le scalate ostili straniere verso le nostre imprese strategiche estendendo il Golden power ad assicurazioni, finanza e alimentare ma – per la prima volta – anche alle piccole e medie imprese

Il Governo rafforza le difese contro le scalate ostili provenienti dall’estero nei confronti delle imprese italiane ritenute strategiche e pensa di ampliare i suoi poteri di veto attraverso il cosiddetto Golden power anche a favore delle piccole e medie imprese (Pmi). La decisione, che politicamente è giù stata presa, verrà formalizzata in uno dei prossimi decreti che l’Esecutivo varerà per affrontare l’emergenza sanitaria ed economica che il Paese sta vivendo.

Le nuove norme estenderanno il potere di veto del Governo alle assicurazioni, al settore finanziario e a quello alimentare, anche a seguito delle segnalazioni precedentemente avanzate dal Copasir. Già ora il Golden power vale per l’industria della difesa, per l’energia, le telcomunicazioni e i trasporti. Ma per la prima volta – oltre ad estendere i settori protetti e a difendere le piccole e medie imprese – il Governo, per effetto delle nuove norme che stanno per essere emanate, potrà intervenire anche di fronte a scalate ostili provenienti da Paesi dell’Unione europea.

In buona sostanza, con il nuovo giro di vite il Governo vuole difendere i grandi gruppi italiani – da Generali a Unicredit – che hanno un capitale diffuso e sono più contendibili ma intende anche proteggere le piccole e medie imprese del Made in Italy che sono più esposte a scalate ostili per effetto della caduta dei loro titoli in Borsa o per una generale svalutazione degli asseto dovuta alla paralisi provocata dal Coronavirus.

Misure analoghe sono già state assunte anche in altri Paesi europei.

