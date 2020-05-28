Condividi

Garanzie finanziarie: le regole per evitare le truffe

Banca d’Italia, Ivass, Anac e Antitrust hanno realizzato un vademecum su come ridurre il rischio di accettare garanzie finanziarie non valide – Attenzione ai Confidi minori e alle denominazioni sociali

Disinnescare il pericolo di accettare garanzie finanziarie non valide. Questo lo scopo di un vademecum redatto da una pattuglia di istituzioni – Banca d’Italia, Ivass, Anac e Antitrust – e indirizzato a tutte le pubbliche amministrazioni (ma non solo).

L’iniziativa nasce dalla constatazione che “nel mercato italiano di queste garanzie – si legge nel comunicato delle autorità – sono state riscontrate varie criticità: in alcuni casi, fideiussioni e polizze assicurative fideiussorie sono state emesse da soggetti non legittimati a farlo o si sono successivamente rivelate false; in altri, sono state emesse da soggetti formalmente legittimati ma che, al momento dell’escussione, si sono rivelati insolventi; in altri ancora, è stato difficile o impossibile escutere le garanzie perché il garante ha fatto valere clausole contrattuali ambigue”.

La guida contiene quindi una serie di consigli su più fronti:

  • come accertare se la garanzia è rilasciata da un soggetto autorizzato;
  • come capire se la garanzia è falsa;
  • quali controlli effettuare sulla solidità finanziaria del garante;
  • come verificare se il contratto rispetta quanto previsto dalla normativa o dal bando di gara.

Ad esempio, nel prontuario di 6 pagine si precisa che “i Confidi minori, pur svolgendo attività di natura finanziaria, non sono, né sono mai stati, autorizzati al rilascio di garanzie a beneficio delle PP.AA. o di privati, in quanto possono rilasciare esclusivamente garanzie collettive fidi”.

Per quanto riguarda invece i casi di contraffazione, il vademecum sottolinea che “consultare gli albi o gli elenchi tenuti dalla Banca d’Italia e dall’Ivass può essere sufficiente”, perché in alcuni casi gli inganni sono davvero subdoli. In alcune polizze, ad esempio, compaiono “denominazioni sociali che ripropongono, magari con lievi modifiche, quelle di compagnie assicurative italiane o estere molto conosciute”. È sempre bene controllare, quindi, che “gli estremi di identificazione della compagnia o intermediario riportati sul contratto” coincidano perfettamente con “quelli riportati negli Albi e negli elenchi di iscrizione tenuti da Banca d’Italia e Ivass”.

Tutti i suggerimenti, sottolineano ancora le autorità, sono utili anche per i privati, compresi quelli “che richiedono il rilascio di garanzie a beneficio della pubblica amministrazione”.

Leggi il documento scritto da Banca d’Italia, Ivass, Anac, Agcm.

