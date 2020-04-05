Condividi

#EdufinACasa: il progetto di Global Thinking Foundation

#EdufinAcasa è un’iniziativa promossa da Global Thinking Foundation che mira a migliorare l’educazione finanziaria dei cittadini e soprattutto della facse più deboli

Global Thinking Foundation, l’associazione nata nel 2016 per iniziativa di Claudia Segre allo scopo di sostenere e organizzare iniziative volte a migliorare l’alfabetizzazione finanziaria di soggetti indigenti e fasce deboli, lancia l’iniziativa #EdufinACasa.

Proprio nei giorni in cui sono soggetti alle restrizioni introdotte dal Governo per fronteggiare l’emergenza coronavirus, i cittadini avranno la possibilità di aumentare la loro consapevolezza e la loro indipendenza economica. Il progetto #EdufinACasa mira infatti a migliorare la gestione finanziaria degli utenti, che potranno imparare direttamente da casa utilizzando il proprio smartphone.

Per farlo sarà sufficiente scaricare e registrarsi sull’App di Global Thinking Foundation, dove si potrà accedere alle “buone pratiche” di GTF contenenti 10 consigli per prevenire la violenza economica, 10 domande da fare al proprio consulente, 10 cose da sapere prima di decidere un investimento, il decalogo del risparmiatore.

Nell’app gli utenti potranno trovare video, concetti base e materiale informativo volti a implementare la loro educazione finanziaria sfruttando in maniera produttiva il tempo trascorso in casa. 

