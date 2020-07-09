Donohe batte Calvino: è lui il presidente Eurogruppo

Colpo di scena: il ministro delle Finanze irlandese Paschal Donohoe batte la favorita spagnola Nadia Calvino. E’ sostenuto dai Paesi 2Frugali” che si oppongono al Recovery Fund. Ma lui promette: “Cercherò di costruire ponti”. Per l’Italia non è una buona notizia

Colpo di scena: Irlanda batte Spagna e il candidato popolare Paschal Donohoe è il nuovo presidente dell’Eurogruppo. La sua candidatura, una delle tre in corsa per la sostituzione del presidente uscente Mario Centeno (gruppo socialista, Portogallo), alla fine a avuto la meglio a sorpresa sulla concorrente spagnola Nadia Calviño. I 19 ministri delle Finanze dell’Eurozona hanno quindi deciso, contrariamente alle previsioni che davano Calviño (anche lei socialista) favorita.

Per l’Italia così come per gli altri Paesi dell’area occidentale-mediterranea, non è una buona notizia. Perché Donohoe contrariamente a Calviño – sostenuta da Spagna, Francia, Germania e Italia – è sostenuto dai Paesi cosiddetti “frugali – Austria, Olanda, e Paesi Bassi, Svezia e Danimarca cioè proprio coloro che si oppongono con forza al Recovery Fund, voluto da Angela Merkel e da Emmanuel Macron, indispensabile per Paesi come l’Italia.

Merkel ha recentemente confermato, presentandosi in Parlamento per esporre il suo programma in qualità di presidente del Consiglio Ue per il semestre. E ha confermato anche l’intenzione di vararlo in luglio. Ma ora sulla sua strada troverà un nuovo ostacolo: il nuovo presidente dell’Eurogruppo non sarà suo alleato e rafforzerà la posizione dei frugali, appunto.

Donohoe è stato ministro dei Trasporti a Dublino e commissario, sugli stessi temi, a Bruxelles. Dal 2017 è ministro delle Finanze, ed è stato confermato nella carica, il mese scorso, dopo la nascita del primo governo di Grande coalizione in Irlanda, a sottolineare il rispetto che è riuscito a conquistare anche nelle forze di opposizione. Il suo incarico come presidente Eurogruppo è soprattuto un incarico di mediazione e capita in un momento cruciale della storia europea. La prossima settimana, il 17 luglio, è convocato il Consiglio dei capi di governo proprio per valutare come proseguire lungo la strada del Recovery Fund.

«Come presidente – ha dichiarato il neo presidente – cercherò di costruire ponti tra tutti i Paesi dell’area euro, e di impegnarmi attivamente con tutti i paesi membri per garantire un approccio basato sul consenso alla ripresa delle nostre economie e le nostre società».