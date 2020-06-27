Condividi

Curon, fra realtà e mistero la nuova serie tv Netflix ambientata in Italia

La bellezza dell’Alto Adige e la storia leggendaria di Curon fanno da sfondo alla serie prodotta dal colosso dello streaming online

E’ ambientata e prodotta in Italia una fra le serie Tv Netflix consigliate ai più giovani, ma non solo. Parliamo di Curon, annoverata fra le serie tv da vedere assolutamente, girata nell’omonimo paese affacciato sul Lago di Resia, in Alto Adige, un luogo davvero unico ed affascinante contraddistinto da una storia ricca di mistero. Ed è proprio il mistero a fare da fil rouge a quella che ha tutte le carte in regola per essere una delle serie tv italiane di successo di questa estate 2020.

Il Lago di Resia è un luogo di una bellezza impareggiabile contrassegnato da una storia leggendaria sul cui sfondo si staglia il paese di Curon sommerso. Chi arriva in zonanota immediatamentei segni di un passato ancora palpitante, e lo sguardo non può non soffermarsi sulla cima del  vecchio campanile di Curon, che emerge perfettamente integro dalle acque del lago. Quel che resta del paese è rimasto incredibilmente intatto nonostante Curon negli anni Cinquanta venne rasa al suolo per ospitare un lago artificiale.

La famiglia Raina al centro della trama

Il panorama diventa la prospettiva ideale per la serie tv Netflix attesa soprattutto dai più giovani, che fa del mistero il punto più alto della trama. I personaggi di Curon intrecciano le loro storie, ad emergere sono le vicende di diverse famiglie di origine austriache e italiane, che vivono nel luogo e sono in conflitto fra di loro.

Elemento centrale della narrazione, che sta diventando una fra le più amate serie tv adolescenziali su Netflix, è la famiglia Raina di cui si narra che abbia deciso di distruggere l’antico paese per poi occuparsi dell’edificazione del nuovo centro abitato.

Fra i personaggi di spicco troviamo una madre, Anna, ed i suoi tre figli che lasciano Milano per trasferirsi a Curon dove scelgono di restare nonostante non siano ben accetti  soprattutto dal nonno dei ragazzi Thomas Raina, proprietario dell’albergo dove hanno trovato alloggio.

I ragazzi cercheranno di inserirsi e andando a scuola faranno nuove amicizie, ma la trama si infittisce con la scomparsa di Anna e la strana presenza di una donna perfettamente uguale trovata rinchiusa in soffitta.

Sceneggiatura e cast italiani tutti italiani

La serie vanta la sceneggiatura diEzio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi e Tommaso Matano, mentre sono parte integrante del cast Valeria Bilello, Luca Lionello e alcuni giovani attori emergenti, doveroso citare la presenza di Federico Russo, Margherita Morchio e Luca Castellano.

