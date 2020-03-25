Coronavirus: farmacie e alimentari riforniti anche grazie a FS

I treni merci non si fermano: nelle ultime settimane il Polo Mercitalia, del gruppo FS, ha trasportato in tutta Italia tre milioni e mezzo di tonnellate di farmaci, materiale medico sanitario e alimenti di prima necessità.

Un lavoro quasi invisibile, ma vitale. Così lo definisce, giustamente, Ferrovie dello Stato: l’azienda infatti ha dovuto per forza di cose sopprimere buona parte dei collegamenti passeggeri in seguito alle restrizioni degli spostamenti volute dal governo, ma non per questo ha interrotto il proprio contributo in queste settimane di emergenza. I treni merci infatti stanno viaggiando e nelle ultime settimane il Polo Mercitalia, holding del Gruppo FS Italiane, ha portato in giro per l’Italia tre milioni e mezzo di tonnellate di farmaci e materiale medico sanitario, latte, zucchero, cereali, prodotti agroalimentari e ittici, acqua minerale e bevande, strumentazioni per l’impiantistica e le riparazioni, pellet per riscaldamento domestico, ricambi, elettronica di consumo, apparecchi per l’illuminazione, vestiario tecnico e carburante per le Forze dell’ordine e l’esercito.

Insomma moltissimi beni necessari per sostenere la popolazione e approvigionare le filiere della grande e media distribuzione, assicurando quello che in giorni normali ci appare scontato, e adesso non lo è più. “Adesso che anche le attività più banali assumono caratteristiche di inusitata eccezionalità”, scrive Fs sul proprio sito di informazione, Fs News. Come ad esempio fare la spesa al supermercato, restando in coda per ore, distanziati l’uno dall’altro. “Ecco – scrive l’azienda del trasporto ferroviario -, entrare e trovare gli scaffali pieni è una delle ultime poche fondamentali certezze che ci assicurano un minimo di tranquillità. Mai come oggi una catena logistica efficiente e sicura dimostra la sua importanza per la continuità di servizi indispensabili per il nostro benessere, non soltanto economico o materiale”,

Il Gruppo FS conferma dunque il suo irrinunciabile ruolo, per sostenibilità ambientale e per sicurezza. Anche in termini di rischio da contagio da SARS-coV2, perché uno dei treni di Mercitalia arriva a trasportare l’equivalente di 32 TIR, minimizza, per ogni tonnellata/km di merci il numero di persone coinvolte e, quindi, di potenziali contatti interpersonali. “In queste settimane i ferrovieri del Polo Mercitalia, circa 5.400, di cui oltre 2.100 macchinisti, insieme ai tanti colleghi impegnati nel trasporto passeggeri e nella gestione della circolazione, stanno svolgendo un ruolo forse poco appariscente ma essenziale per aiutare l’Italia e l’Europa (Mercitalia con TX-Logistics è presente in 11 paesi europei) ad uscire da una emergenza senza precedenti, i cui contorni superano la più bizzarra, distopica fantasia”, scrive Fs News.