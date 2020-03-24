Coronavirus: Droni a caccia di chi viola la quarantena

Fino al 3 aprile le forze dell’ordine potranno usare i droni per scovare chi viola le regole anti-contagio imposte dal governo – L’Enac ha dato il via libera

Da oggi e fino al 3 aprile le forze dell’ordine e le Polizie locali possono utilizzare i droni per controllare gli spostamenti dei cittadini sul territorio. Il via libera è arrivato lunedì con un provvedimento dell’Enac, l’Ente nazionale per l’aviazione civile. L’obiettivo della misura è trovare chi si muove senza un motivo valido, violando le regole di contrasto al coronavirus.

Questo significa che i Comuni dotati di droni potranno utilizzarli, ma anche che i sindaci potranno incaricare operatori privati o associazioni per condurre i voli di pattugliamento.

I droni potranno essere utilizzati dalle autorità anche in zone finora interdette a questi dispositivi, purché non volino a un’altezza superiore ai 15 metri. In sostanza, l’Enac stabilisce che i droni potranno essere usati nei casi in cui il pilota è in grado di mantenere costantemente il contatto visivo con l’apparecchio.

In realtà, già diversi Comuni da Nord a Sud avevano iniziato a utilizzare i droni per monitorare le strade e cogliere sul fatto chi non rispettava le restrizioni imposte per contenere i contagi.

Secondo i dati forniti dal ministero dell’Interno, solo lunedì le forze di polizia hanno controllato oltre 157mila persone in tutta Italia. Di queste, 10,326 sono state denunciate perché sorprese a circolare in violazione dei decreti del governo. In tutto, 212 persone avevano dichiarato il falso nell’autocertificazione.

I droni erano già stati utilizzati nella città cinese di Wuhan, primo focolaio di coronavirus al mondo. In quel caso però i dispositivi venivano utilizzati per altri due scopi: spargere disinfettante per la città e diffondere messaggi vocali alla popolazione, per ricordare di indossare sempre la mascherina e di lavarsi le mani il più possibile. In Corea del Sud, invece, i droni sono stati utilizzati prevalentemente per ragioni di controllo, come accade oggi in Italia. In Europa, gli stessi dispositivi sono già utilizzati per ridurre il rischio contagio da coronavirus in Francia e in Belgio.