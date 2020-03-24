Condividi

Spostamenti: nuova autocertificazione e maximulte in arrivo

Cambia ancora l’autocertificazione: si deve indicare oltre alla residenza il domicilio – Il Viminale spinge per multe da 4.000 euro: deciderà il Cdm.

Il nuovo decreto di emergenza (quello del 22 marzo) impone una ulteriore stretta sugli spostamenti e dunque da oggi è necessaria una nuova autocertificazione, come sempre scaricabile dal sito del Viminale (ecco il link, se non si ha la stampante a casa si deve ricopiare il testo a mano). La novità è che il dichiarante deve indicare oltre alla residenza anche il domicilio, e che è obbligato a indicare da dove lo spostamento è cominciato e la destinazione.

Per quanto riguarda i motivi, restano le “comprovate esigenze lavorative”, i “motivi di salute” e la “situazione di necessità”, mentre la voce “assoluta urgenza” sostituisce quella del “rientro presso il proprio domicilio, abitazione o residenza”, in quanto viene recepito il Dpcm del 22 marzo che vieta i trasferimenti da un Comune all’altro (nello stesso Comune rimane da dimostrare la “situazione di necessità”).

Insomma regole più ferree e soprattutto sanzioni più severe per chi non le rispetta. Il Ministero dell’Interno infatti ha preso atto che le denunce nella sola giornata di lunedì 23 marzo sono state oltre 10mila: questo perché forse la violazione dell’articolo 650 del codice penale, che prevede l’arresto fino a tre mesi alternativo a un’ammenda fino a 206 euro, non è stato un deterrente sufficiente.

Sono quindi in arrivo sanzioni amministrative, più immediate e soprattutto più dure: la ministra Vincenza Lamorgese, nel confronto con Palazzo Chigi e col Ministero di Grazia e Giustizia, spinge per una multa da 4 mila euro, più il fermo amministrativo del mezzo per chi si muove con l’auto. La decisione non è ancora ufficiale perché andrà aggiunta al decreto che oggi passa dall’approvazione del Consiglio dei ministri: bisogna vedere se tutta la maggioranza sarà d’accordo su questo deciso inasprimento.

