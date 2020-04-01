Condividi

Coronavirus, Banca d’Italia stanzia 55 milioni

| di | 0

Contro il Coronavirus la Banca d’Italia ha deliberato nuove donazioni per 34 milioni che portano a un totale di 55 milioni le erogazioni

Coronavirus, Banca d’Italia stanzia 55 milioni

Dopo un primo stanziamento di 20,9 milioni la Banca d’Italia, che peraltro grazie all’utile conseguito nel 2019 e alle imposte di competenza verserà nelle casse dello Stato preziosissimi 8,9 miliardi di euro, ha deliberato nuove donazioni del valore complessivo di oltre 34 milioni di euro, per contribuire al contrasto dell’emergenza da COVID-19. Le nuove erogazioni finanzieranno i seguenti progetti, individuati di concerto con le Autorità sanitarie regionali attraverso la Rete territoriale della Banca d’Italia:

• in Calabria, l’allestimento di 75 posti di terapia intensiva e per l’acquisto di materiali e attrezzature per l’ospedale di Catanzaro;

• in Emilia Romagna, l’allestimento di 25 posti letto di terapia intensiva presso l’ospedale di Rimini e per l’avvio di una ricerca epidemiologica sulle popolazioni a maggior rischio;

• in Liguria, l’allestimento di un nuovo padiglione covid-19 e di due laboratori scientifici presso l’ospedale San Martino di Genova;

• nelle Marche, la realizzazione di 100 posti letto di terapia intensiva nell’area di Ancona;

• in Piemonte, l’acquisto di attrezzature scientifiche e arredi per l’allestimento di un ospedale da campo a Torino;

• in Puglia, l’allestimento di strutture temporanee per la terapia intensiva per 48 posti letto complessivi presso gli Ospedali Perrino di Brindisi e Moscati di Taranto;

• in Sardegna, l’acquisto di attrezzature mediche e dispositivi di protezione individuale;

• in Sicilia, l’allestimento di 32 posti letto di terapia intensiva presso il Policlinico di Messina;

• in Toscana, l’allestimento di 51 posti letto di terapia intensiva nell’area di Massa e Carrara.

Le risorse provengono dal fondo per le attività di beneficenza e le iniziative di interesse pubblico, le cui disponibilità sono stabilite annualmente dal Consiglio superiore dell’Istituto avvalendosi di una facoltà espressamente riconosciuta dallo Statuto. La Banca d’Italia continuerà a lavorare al fianco delle autorità in tutte le fasi dell’emergenza.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta