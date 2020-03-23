Condividi

Congedi parentali e bonus baby-sitter 600 euro: guida Inps

L’istituto ha pubblicato la guida che spiega chi ha diritto e come si deve fare per accedere alle misure di sostegno per le famiglie decise dal decreto Cura Italia. Ecco novità e procedure

Congedi parentali, permessi legge 104, bonus baby-sitting per emergenza COVID-19: l’Inps ha pubblicato una guida che spiega, punto per punto, come accedere alle misure di sostegno previste per le famiglie e inserite nel decreto Cura Italia.

“L’Istituto sta completando le attività necessarie per mettere a disposizione di tutti i soggetti interessati le procedure telematiche per inviare le domande di accesso ai trattamenti previsti” precisa l’Inps che fornisce intanto tutte le indicazioni utili per accedere ai sostegni economici.

La guida predisposta dall’Inps è molto dettagliata e indica non solo, per esempio, quali genitori hanno diritto al congedo parentale di 15 giorni e a quali condizioni, ma precisa anche come va fatta la richiesta – al datore di lavoro o all’Inps a seconda dei casi – che comunque copre per ora solo il periodo tra il 5 marzo e il 3 aprile.

Il decreto – e di conseguenza la guida Inps – distingue tra genitori dipendenti privati, o pubblici o iscritti alla gestione separata Inps (leggi, i lavoratori autonomi).

Importante è ricordare che :

I predetti congedi e permessi non sono fruibili:
✓ se l’altro genitore è disoccupato/non lavoratore o con strumenti di sostegno al reddito

✓ se è stato richiesto il bonus alternativo per i servizi di baby-sitting.

È possibile cumulare:

✓  nell’arco dello stesso mese il congedo COVID-19 con i giorni di permesso retribuito per legge 104 così come estesi dal decreto Cura Italia (6 + 12 per marzo e aprile).

✓  nell’arco dello stesso mese il congedo COVID-19 con il prolungamento del congedo parentale per figli con disabilità grave.

La guida Inps specifica inoltre come accedere alle nuove possibilità per i permessi in base alla legge 104 e come richiedere il bonus baby sitter di 600 euro a famiglia: chi ne ha diritto, a quali condizioni, e come va presentata la domanda (via sito Inps, patronati o apposito numero verde dedicato).

