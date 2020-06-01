Condividi

Cefla chiude un 2019 in crescita e nomina il direttore generale

Il gruppo di Imola porta il fatturato oltre i 585 milioni. Marginalità Ebitda in miglioramento di 50 milioni. Paolo Bussolari al vertice

Si chiude un anno positivo per Cefla, l’azienda di Imola articolata in cinque business unit (Engineering, Shopfitting, Finishing, Medical Equipment e Lighting). 

“Nonostante il rallentamento economico dello scorso anno – precisa una nota – il Gruppo ha proseguito il percorso di sviluppo attraverso una strategia di investimenti volti a rafforzare la competitività sui mercati di riferimento”. 

In particolare, i migliori risultati hanno interessato le tre BU dell’ Engineering, Medical Equipment  e  Finishing (vernici che hanno consolidato e rafforzato i rusultati del 2018 con una  crescita della marginalità EBITDA e EBIT. Anche l’illuminazione ( Lighting) ha aumentato i ricavi mentre per la BU Shopfitting (arredamento commerciale) il 2019 “è stato un anno di flessione a fronte della quale  il Gruppo ha posto  in essere iniziative  volte ad invertire il trend del mercato di riferimento”. 

L’export ha contribuito al 50% dei ricavi che hanno superato complessivamente quota 585 milioni di euro (+5 % su anno precedente). 

L’ EBITDA consolidato si è attestato a circa 51 milioni di euro, al netto di oltre 12 milioni di svalutazioni prudenziali indotte dalla criticità del contesto economico mondiale in cui opera il Gruppo,  che comunque  ha sostenuto e finanziato importanti investimenti industriali su innovazione di prodotto e di processo in tutte le BU. Nel conto economico 2019, come tradizionale politica di bilancio,  sono stati stanziati oltre 12 milioni di euro per  attività di ricerca, sviluppo e avvio di nuove attività. 

La Posizione Finanziaria Netta del gruppo registra, in chiusura d’esercizio, un saldo positivo di 38 milioni di euro, in ulteriore miglioramento rispetto ai 22 milioni del 2018 nonostante l’appesantimento di quasi 11 milioni determinato dalla nuova modalità di contabilizzazione dei leasing operativi applicata dal 2019 ai sensi dell’IFRS 16.  

L’Utile Netto chiude a 27 milioni di euro e il Patrimonio complessivo supera i 254 milioni, finanziando interamente il capitale investito nella gestione operativa, sia fisso che di funzionamento. 

Confermato il Patent Box con l’Agenzia delle Entrare sugli oltre 600 titoli di proprietà intellettuale, brevetti, marchi e disegni. L’assemblea sociale infine, dopo aver approvato il bilancio 2019, ha visto la presentazione del nuovo Direttore Generale Paolo Bussolari, da marzo 2020 alla guida del Gruppo imolese che occupa 2000 dipendenti.

