Camfin, ok ad acquisto azioni Pirelli fino all’1,5%

Piena fiducia di Camfin nella Pirelli e nel suo management guidato da Marco Tronchetti Provera: via libera all’acquisto di azioni del gruppo degli pneumatici

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Camfin ha autorizzato l’acquisto di azioni Pirelli fino a un massimo dell’1,5% del capitale sociale di quest’ultima.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Camfin ha confermato piena fiducia nelle capacità del management di Pirelli e ha ritenuto che gli attuali valori di borsa di Pirelli, riferibili all’andamento globale del mercato, non rispecchino i fondamentali della società.

Gli acquisti, eventualmente posti in essere ai sensi della predetta autorizzazione, potranno essere effettuati fino al 31 luglio 2020 e saranno comunicati in conformità alla normativa vigente.

