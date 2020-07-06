Condividi

Btp Futura al via, ecco a chi conviene

VIDEO-INTERVISTA ad Angelo Drusiani, analista finanziario, che spiega a chi può convenire, e a chi no, l’acquisto del nuovo titolo decennale del Tesoro. Collocamento al via, chiusura il 10 luglio

E’ uno degli strumenti finanziari del momento, studiato dal Governo per permettere ai risparmiatori italiani di sostenere le casse pubbliche in questa fase di difficoltà, attraverso un’emissione ad hoc. Parliamo ovviamente del Btp Futura, il cui collocamento inizierà lunedì 6 e terminerà venerdì 10 luglio, salvo chiusura anticipata dell’emissione (che comunque non potrà avvenire prima di mercoledì 8 luglio, per cui i risparmiatori sono sicuri di poter comprare tutti i titoli che vogliono per almeno tre giorni). Il Mes ha recentemente chiarito che la serie dei tassi cedolari minimi garantiti della prima emissione è la seguente:

  • 1,15% dal primo al quarto anno;
  • 1,30% dal quinto al settimo anno;
  • 1,45% dall’ottavo al decimo anno.

Per chi mantiene il Btp almeno 10 anni è previsto anche un premio fedeltà, che varierà a seconda della crescita del Pil: il bonus è di base pari all’1% dell’investimento, ma potrà aumentare fin a un massimo del 3%, a seconda del tasso di crescita annuo del prodotto interno lordo.

Del Btp Futura si è parlato anche sul sito salvadenaro.com, dove in una intervista video il consulente finanziario Angelo Drusiani ha spiegato che “il Btp Futura è un titolo molto particolare, a cedola fissa ma con le cedole che salgono di valore. Di titoli del genere in giro ce ne sono pochissimi, solo alcuni emessi dalla Banca Mondiale e da qualche azienda privata, che però a differenza del Btp Futura mutano le cedole anno dopo anno, con un salto evidente di solito solo nell’ultimo anno di vita”, ha detto l’esperto, ricordando invece che il Btp emesso dal Tesoro italiano, appunto, ha fissato tre cedole importanti.

“L’altro aspetto fondamentale di questo titolo è il premio fedeltà per chi lo conserva fino alla scadenza di 10 anni. Il range è di 1-3%, potenzialmente molto interessante”. La durata decennale è poi una garanzia di successo, secondo Drusiani, perché “è la durata più interessante per gli investitori in quanto medio-lunga. E’ la più scambiata in assoluto sui mercati finanziari. Una scelta azzeccata”. Il Btp Futura può essere sottoscritto presso Posta, banche, anche online, e sulla piattaforma di Borsa Italiana. L’investimento minimo è di mille euro, con zero spese di sottoscrizione e il rimborso dell’intero capitale garantito alla scadenza. Ma Drusiani consiglia di investire “almeno 5.000-10.000 euro”.

