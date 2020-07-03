Condividi

Btp Futura 2020, Mef: ecco i tassi minimi garantiti

Il Tesoro rende noti i tassi cedolari minimi garantiti dell’emissione che prenderà il via lunedì 6 luglio – Sono previste cedole nominali semestrali e un premio fedeltà

Sul Btp Futura 2020 arrivano nuovi chiarimenti da parte del Mef. In una nota pubblicata sul sito del Tesoro si legge che la serie dei tassi cedolari minimi garantiti della prima emissione è la seguente:

  • 1,15% dal primo al quarto anno;
  • 1,30% dal quinto al settimo anno;
  • 1,45% dall’ottavo al decimo anno.

I tassi cedolari definitivi, spiega ancora il ministero dell’Economia, “saranno annunciati alla chiusura del collocamento, e non potranno comunque essere inferiori ai tassi cedolari minimi garantiti. Inoltre, il tasso cedolare dei primi 4 anni resterà invariato, mentre in base alle condizioni di mercato potranno essere rivisti a rialzo solo i tassi successivi al primo”.

Il Btp Futura 2020 paga cedole nominali semestrali calcolate sulla base di tassi prefissati e crescenti nel tempo. È previsto inoltre un premio fedeltà per chi compra il titolo all’emissione e lo mantiene per 10 anni, cioè fino a scadenza: il bonus è pari all’1% dell’investimento, ma potrà aumentare fin a un massimo del 3%, a seconda del tasso di crescita annuo del Pil.

BTP FUTURA 2020: DATE E SCOPO DEL COLLOCAMENTO

Il collocamento inizierà lunedì 6 e terminerà venerdì 10 luglio, salvo chiusura anticipata dell’emissione (che comunque non potrà avvenire prima di mercoledì 8 luglio, per cui i risparmiatori sono sicuri di poter comprare tutti i titoli che vogliono per almeno tre giorni).

Il Mef ricorda inoltre che i proventi del Btp Futura 2020 saranno destinati per intero “a finanziarie le diverse misure previste post Covid-19 per il sostegno al reddito e la tutela del lavoro, il rafforzamento del sistema sanitario nazionale ed il sostegno a famiglie e imprese italiane”.

Quanto alle modalità di collocamento, il Tesoro spiega che il nuovo bond sarà venduto “attraverso la piattaforma elettronica MOT di Borsa Italiana per il tramite di due banche dealers: Banca IMI S.p.A. e Unicredit S.p.A. Il collocamento non prevede eventuali riparti, né sarà applicato alcun tetto massimo assicurando la completa soddisfazione degli ordini”.

Per ulteriori informazioni sul Btp Futura 2020 leggi la guida in 5 punti di FIRSTonline.

