Borse, solo un rimbalzino ma a Milano volano Tim e Atlantia

Sulle piazze azionarie prima scatta il rimbalzo dopo il ko di ieri ma poi si spegne un po’ nel finale – A Milano però brillano i titoli di Atlantia e di Tim

Le Borse europee chiudono contrastate l’ultima seduta di una settimana ad alta volatilità, mentre Wall Street cerca il rimbalzo senza troppa convinzione. Il Covid ancora si espande, la crisi economica non è alle spalle e la Fed vede tempi lunghi per il recupero. A New York l’indice della paura che ieri  aveva superato quota 40, resta poco distante a 37. La seduta della vigiia è stata, per i listini nordamericani, la peggiore da marzo. 

Nell’incertezza Francoforte perde lo 0,09%; Parigi +0,49%; Madrid +0,08%; Zurigo -0,22%; Londra +0,45%. Secondo il National Bureau of Statistics il Regno Unito ha subito in aprile un crollo del 20,4% del Pil, rispetto a marzo, a causa del lockdown.

Piazza Affari guadagna lo 0,43% e dopo aver camminato tutto il pomeriggio come un funambolo sul filo dei 19mila punti chiude a 18.888. Regina del listino è Atlantia, +3,87%, che festeggia i risultati trimestrali migliori delle attese e si alimenta della speranza di portare a casa finalmente un accordo su Autostrade. Il premier Giuseppe Conte dice alla Stampa che il governo deciderà “se non la prossima settimana, entro un paio di settimane”. E l’ad di Aspi, Roberto Tomasi, è convinto che si troverà un “componimento” fra le parti. Il manager ribadisce inoltre che la società può investire 14,5 miliardi nei prossimi anni, in “progetti reali”  e l’impatto di questa cifra per il paese potrebbe essere di 65 miliardi.

Cercano un parziale recupero le banche, ma solo Mediobanca +2,01% riesce davvero nell’intento. Bper -2,27% è la blue chip peggiore della giornata. La banca modenese è sotto pressione da diverse sedute a seguito degli sviluppi dell’Offerta di Intesa (+0,26%) su Ubi (+0,6%), al termine della quale la banca modenese potrebbe acquistare un numero di sportelli superiore al previsto. 

Segnano rialzi più importanti i titoli del risparmio gestito, Banca Generali +3,51%; Banca Mediolanum +1,53%; Poste +1,53%. Rimbalza Telecom +3,61%; Cnh +2,56%. Le vendite penalizzano Ferragamo -0,88%; Nexi -0,7%; Leonardo -0,51%; Diasorin -0,48%. Quest’ultima staccherà la cedola lunedì. Bene l’obbligazionario, alla viglia dell’avvio degli Stati Generali per il rilancio dell’economia del paese. Lo spread fra decennale italiano e tedesco scende dello 0,74% a 184 punti base, con un tasso del Btp di 1,4%.

Fra le materie prime il petrolio, il tipo Brent è in progresso dello 0,88% a 38,89 dollari al barile. Sul mercato valutario il dollaro recupera terreno. L’euro scambia in calo a 1,125. Piatto l’oro, intorno a 1740,6 dollari l’oncia.

