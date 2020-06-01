Condividi

Bollette web e pagamenti online, la guida di FIRST Tutorial

Luce, gas, telefono acqua: conviene la bolletta via Internet? E sono sicuri i sistemi per pagarla? Una guida e un video di FIRST Tutorial rispondono e chiariscono tutti i dubbi

Conviene o no la bolletta web? E’ sicuro il sistema di pagamento online delle bollette? E’ complicato o semplice? A queste e ad altre domande utili risponde FIRST Tutorial che dedica un articolo e un video a dissipare dubbi e domande di chi vuole avvicinarsi alle bollette – di elettricità, gas, telefono, acqua – alla modalità 2.0 ovvero alle bollette web e ai pagamenti online.

La prima cosa da dire è che la bolletta online ( scaricabile via App, dal sito del gestore o comunque ricevuta via email) comporta un risparmio secco di 20 euro l’anno. Il vantaggio inoltre è di avere sempre la bolletta a disposizione nei tempi adeguati evitando ritardi o disguidi postali. Attraverso un video, realizzato con Selecta, FIRST Tutorial guida il lettore nel percorso che scioglie i dubbi alle altre domande aperte, in particolare quelle sulla qualità, affidabilità e semplicità dei pagamenti online. Sono ormai molteplici gli strumenti messi a disposizione del cliente che può quindi scegliere quello a lui più consono e conveniente.

Strade nuove da percorrere ma efficaci e comode, a giudizio di coloro che le hanno già sperimentate. Senza trascurare l’altro vantaggio collettivo e cioè quello del notevole risparmio di carta: un lato ecologico non di poco conto, che premia ulteriormente la scelta digitale.

