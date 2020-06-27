Blue Economy Ue, l’Europa continente di mare

Nel Rapporto sulla Blue Economy Ue, i ricercatori incrociano dati e tendenze positive verso la sostenibilità. Le attività green in mare hanno superato i gas serra. Un business importante, fondamentale per l’export.

Il Rapporto europeo sulla Blue Economy Ue 2020 pubblicato da poco, in giugno, a cura della DGMARE, dimostra cifre alla mano che l’Europa è una grande potenza marittima. Non ce ne eravamo accorti? Forse si. Presi in questi mesi un po’ tutti dalla voglia di difendere la storia dei Paesi europei e soprattutto di proteggere il vecchio continente più dai mali terresti e dell’atmosfera che da quelli del mare.

Il Rapporto pubblicato si riferisce al 2018. Si sviluppa lungo una linea interdisciplinare, panoramica, di tutte le attività che si svolgono in mare. Dalle turistiche, alle mercantili, alla pesca. Dati significativi per un economia da montagne russe. Ebbene in Europa l’80% del commercio estero e il 40% del commercio interno passa attraverso la navigazione. A tenere in mano flotte e compagnie, ci sono armatori capaci che controllano il 40% del tonnellaggio mondiale di naviglio mercantile.

Come per tanti altri, anche gli armatori ricevono aiuti dall’Ue. La piattaforma BlueInvest e il Fondo europeo per gli investimenti hanno erogato aiuti al settore per 42 milioni di euro negli ultimi due anni. In totale, nel 2018 la Blue Economy europea ha fatturato 750 miliardi di euro. Valori alti, incoraggianti, valutati come tendenza di un’economia sostenibile.

I ricercatori sono stati bravi a mettere insieme i valori ambientali dei mari che bagnano i Paesi europei. La dimensione pulita della Blue Economy ha un valore conoscitivo e didattico. È depurata dai fattori inquinanti e nocivi delle fabbriche e degli scarichi. Chi si sognerebbe di edificare ancora stabilimenti, acciaierie, centrali elettriche lungo gli arenili? In pochi anni grazie ad interventi virtuosi ed all’impegno di tante associazioni, le emissioni di CO2 legate ai traffici marittimi si sono abbassate del 29%.

“Lo sviluppo della pesca e dell’acquacoltura si distacca ormai nettamente dalla crescita di gas a effetto serra” dice il Rapporto. In poche parole un processo di ecosostenibilità su cui l’Unione europea deve affinare strumenti di divulgazione e di sensibilità. Un punto di interesse che emerge, infatti, dal Rapporto è proprio la difesa di un habitat – nel pieno di cambiamenti climatici – non solo mediante i soldi, che pure servono. Ma attraverso una presa di coscienza e di responsabilità per chi ha il potere per salvare la risorsa mare. L’economia blu, in definitiva, è quella che ha fatto dire ai Ricercatori di DGMARE che la vecchia Europa è una potenza marittima.