Condividi

Bankitalia e Consob, accordo per una miglior difesa dei clienti

| di | 0

Prorocollo d’intesa tra le due Authority finanziarie per favorie la collaborazione tra l’Arbitro Bancario Finanziario in capo a Bankitalia e l’Arbitro per le Controversie Finanzirie in capo a Consob

Bankitalia e Consob, accordo per una miglior difesa dei clienti

La Banca d’Italia e la Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob) hanno stipulato un Protocollo d’intesa volto a disciplinare forme di collaborazione tra l’Arbitro Bancario Finanziario (ABF) e l’Arbitro per le Controversie Finanziarie (ACF), i sistemi di risoluzione alternativa delle controversie tra clienti e intermediari bancari e finanziari, rispettivamente competenti nel settore delle operazioni e servizi bancari e finanziari e dei servizi e delle attività di investimento.

Il Protocollo, a garanzia di un più elevato ed effettivo livello di tutela dei clienti, promuove l’istituzione di meccanismi di coordinamento e di scambio informativo tra i sistemi ABF e ACF, nel rispetto dell’autonomia dei rispettivi Collegi, su questioni di comune interesse nonché su iniziative di informativa al pubblico e di educazione finanziaria.

Il coordinamento tra i sistemi si svolge mediante i seguenti strumenti:

i) incontri periodici (a cadenza almeno semestrale o su specifica richiesta) tra il Presidente dell’ACF e/o componenti del Collegio dell’ACF e il Presidente del Collegio di coordinamento dell’ABF e/o uno o più Presidenti dei Collegi territoriali dell’ABF, aventi ad oggetto questioni, di rito o di merito, di possibile interesse per l’attività decisoria dei Collegi;

ii) riunioni (a cadenza periodica o su specifica richiesta) tra le strutture di supporto, nel caso in cui il confronto abbia ad oggetto questioni procedurali e organizzative ovvero concernenti l’attività svolta nel ruolo di Autorità nazionale competente;

iii) partecipazione congiunta a iniziative formative su questioni di comune interesse;

iv) scambi periodici di informazioni relative alla casistica dei ricorsi dichiarati, dai rispettivi organi decidenti, inammissibili a motivo della rilevata incompetenza per materia.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta