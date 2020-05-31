Condividi

Astronauti Usa nello spazio: in orbita il razzo di Elon Musk – VIDEO

Da Cape Canaveral gli astronauti americani tornano nello spazio per la prima volta dal 2011.

Per la prima volta dal 2011 l’America ha mandato due uomini in orbita, e per la prima volta in assoluto lo ha fatto tramite un razzo interamente costruito da un’azienda privata. La storia l’ha scritta, e non poteva essere diversamente, Elon Musk, poliedrico pioniere di tante iniziative futuristiche, e l’azienda protagonista del lancio è la sua SpaceX. Il razzo si chiama FalconX e la capsula Crew Dragon: accoglieva appunto i due astronauti, Doug Hurley e Bob Behnken, ingegneri collaudatori della Nasa di 54 e 49 anni, e si è sganciata a 400 chilometri di altezza, raggiungendo la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale.

Ad assistere allo storico lancio, mentre il Paese bruciava per gli scontri provocati dall’omicidio di George Floyd, c’era anche il presidente Donald Trump e la moglie Melania. La Casa Bianca sin dal 2010, all’inizio dell’era Obama, ha man mano voluto procedere verso una privatizzazione delle missioni spaziali, mandando in pensione gli Space Shuttle. Dal 2011 infatti tutti gli astronauti diretti alla Stazione Spaziale avevano usato la russa Soyuz per raggiungere l’orbita. Ad oggi SpaceX e la rivale Boeing si sono divise 8 miliardi di dollari, messi in lizza dalla Nasa: a tagliare per primo il traguardo è stato quindi Musk, fondatore dell’azienda di auto elettriche Tesla, mentre il razzo targato Boeing, lo Starliner, vivrà l’emozione del decollo solo l’anno prossimo.

L’impresa del FalconX è peraltro avvenuta in piena emergenza coronavirus, e questo ha complicato i preparativi: i due astronauti infatti avevano salutato mogli e figli lanciando baci da lontano, circondati da uomini in mascherina, dopo aver trascorso 17 giorni in rigido isolamento. Guai se nello spazio mostrassero i sintomi del coronavirus, contagiando anche gli altri membri della Stazione. Hurley e Behnken rimetteranno piede sulla Terra ad agosto. A tornare immediatamente indietro è stato invece il primo stadio del razzo: con un miracolo ingegneristico, Musk è riuscito a rendere riutilizzabile un pezzo del Falcon da 30 milioni di dollari.

È stato il trucco che gli ha permesso di dimezzare i costi, rispetto a quanto avrebbe potuto fare la Nasa. E di dimostrare che lo spazio può benissimo essere un affare anche da imprenditori privati.

