Apple nel mirino dell’Antitrust Ue

Bruxelles ha aperto due indagini: una riguarda l’accordo con gli sviluppatori delle app esterne, l’altra il sistema di pagamento tramite dispositivi mobili Apple Pay

Apple finisce nel mirino dell’Antitrust europeo, che ha aperto due indagini sul gigante di Cupertino: una riguarda l’accordo con gli sviluppatori delle app esterne, l’altra il sistema di pagamento tramite dispositivi mobili Apple Pay.

Nel primo caso, l’Antitrust Ue indaga su due restrizioni imposte dalla Mela alle aziende che distribuiscono le loro app sui dispositivi Apple:

  1. L’obbligo di usare Iap, il sistema proprietario di Apple, per la vendita di contenuti all’interno delle app (un’imposizione assai remunerativa per Apple, che addebita agli sviluppatori delle app una commissione del 30% su tutte le transazioni).
  2. Il divieto d’informare gli utenti su possibilità di acquisto alternative (di solito più economiche) al di fuori delle app.

Secondo Bruxelles, queste pratiche “possono in definitiva danneggiare i consumatori – si legge in una nota – impedendo loro di beneficiare di una scelta più ampia e di prezzi più bassi”.

L’inchiesta è stata aperta in seguito alle segnalazioni arrivate da Spotify e da un distributore di e-book e audiolibri.

“Apple stabilisce le regole per la distribuzione di app agli utenti di iPhone e iPad – spiega Margrethe Vestager, commissaria europea alla Concorrenza – e sembra abbia ottenuto un ruolo di controllo degli accessi quando si tratta di distribuire app e contenuti agli utenti dei dispositivi popolari di Apple”.

Per Vestager, l’Antitrust Ue deve controllare “che le regole di Apple non distorcano la concorrenza nei mercati in cui Apple è in concorrenza con altri sviluppatori di app, ad esempio con il suo servizio di streaming musicale Apple Musica o con Apple Book’s”.

Per quanto riguarda invece la seconda indagine, quella relativa ai pagamenti digitali, l’Antitrust europeo sospetta che Apple stia ostacolando l’utilizzo del sensore NFC (Near Field Communication) degli iPhone per sistemi diversi da Apple Pay.

Quello aperto oggi non è l’unico contenzioso fra Bruxelles e Apple. Anni fa l’azienda americana ricevette una multa da 13 miliardi di euro per aver aggirato il pagamento delle tasse in Europa: Apple ha però contestato la sanzione, arrivando a fare ricorso in appello alla Corte di Giustizia del’Unione Europea.

