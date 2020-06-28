Condividi

Antonioni e Blow up: faccia a faccia con Moravia su FIRST Arte

| di | 0

FIRST Arte sta passando in rassegna i principali film del grande Michelangelo Antonioni e il modo, non sempre tenero, con cui li accolse la critica del tempo – Ecco che cosa successe con Blow up

Antonioni e Blow up: faccia a faccia con Moravia su FIRST Arte

Blow-Up è considerato uno dei capolavori del regista Michelangelo Antonioni. Uscito nel 1966, è ispirato al racconto Le bave del diavolo dell’argentino Julio Cortázar: la pellicola è stata la più premiata in assoluto del regista emiliano, insieme a La notte, ed ha vinto la Palma d’Oro al Festival di Cannes nel 1967. A ripercorrere la sua storia è FIRST Arte, canale di FIRSTonline dedicato all’arte e alla cultura, che da qualche settimana ha lanciato un interessante esperimento: riproporre le recensioni dei grandi film di quell’epoca, secondo quanto scritto proprio dalla critica in quegli anni. In questo caso si parte da una straordinaria intervista di Alberto Moravia ad Antonioni, pubblicata su L’Espresso nel 1967.

“Lo sai che i personaggi maschili ti riescono meglio di quelli femminili?”, gli chiede ad esempio lo scrittore. “È la prima volta che me lo sento dire. Di solito dicono il contrario”, risponde il regista. “S’intende – controreplica Moravia -, tu hai saputo creare dei personaggi femminili memorabili. Ma mentre si direbbe che questi personaggi in qualche modo ti sfuggano, cioè riescano misteriosi non soltanto allo spettatore ma anche a te stesso, i personaggi maschili sembrano più dominati e perciò più caratterizzati e delimitati. Sono insomma più “personaggi” dei personaggi femminili. Ma lasciamo andare, torniamo a Blow-Up. Dunque tu riconosci una parentela tra l’episodio inglese di I vinti e Blow-Up?

“Direi di no. Può anche darsi che tu come critico e spettatore abbia ragione; ma io non vedo questa parentela. Non ci ho mai pensato. Blow-Up è molto diverso dall’episodio di I vinti. Anche il significato è diverso”, argomenta il regista, che nel 1995 ha vinto l’Oscar onorario alla carriera. “Per me la storia è importante, certo; ma quello che più importa sono le immagini”, prosegue Antonioni snocciolando chicche e riflessioni. Poi ci sono le recensioni di altri grandi critici dell’epoca: Gian Luigi Rondi, Giovanni Grazzini, Aggeo Savioli, Mario Soldati e altri ancora.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta