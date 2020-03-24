Condividi

Alitalia sarà mini: pochi aerei e 8 mila dipendenti in meno

Si preannunciano tagli del 70% per aerei e personale – I velivoli saranno in tutto 30 o 40, cioè solo quelli di proprietà della compagnia, mentre i dipendenti scenderanno dagli attuali 11 mila a circa 3 mila

Entro fine aprile la Nuova Alitalia diventerà ufficialmente una società pubblica. E, insieme alla nazionalizzazione, arriverà anche un taglio drastico alle dimensioni della società. Per diventare sostenibile, insomma, Alitalia deve diventare una compagnia aerea molto piccola. Meno della metà di quello che è adesso.

Il piano su cui il governo sta lavorando prevede che vengano mantenuti in servizio 30-40 aerei, cioè quelli attualmente di proprietà dell’azienda. Ad oggi la flotta comprende anche 73 velivoli in leasing, che quindi verrebbero messi da parte.  

I tagli più dolorosi saranno però quelli al personale. Si parla infatti di una riduzione della forza lavoro nell’ordine del 60-70%: degli 11mila dipendenti attuali, non ne rimarrebbero più di 3mila.

I lavoratori in esubero e gli aerei di troppo finirebbero in una bad company dalla quale Alitalia potrebbe ripescare alla bisogna personale già formato e velivoli. Per il momento i sindacati, interessati alla nazionalizzazione, non si sono espressi su questa ipotesi di piano. Ma non è difficile prevedere che sarà battaglia.

Intanto, oggi si dovrebbe risolvere la questione della cassa integrazione, chiesta dall’azienda ben prima che iniziasse l’emergenza coronavirus. Gli amministratori della compagnia ritenevano inizialmente che la Cig fosse necessaria (da aprile a settembre) per 4 mila dipendenti, ma ora questo numero potrebbe raddoppiare, visto che oggi, a causa del Covid19, nei cieli non viaggiano più di 25-30 aerei con la scritta Alitalia sulla fusoliera.

Quanto al nuovo assetto proprietario, secondo le ultime indiscrezioni riportate dal quotidiano La Repubblica, il governo starebbe pensando a una linea aerea saldamente controllata dal ministero dell’Economia, magari con una rappresentanza di dipendenti in Cda o in un Comitato di sorveglianza, sul modello Lufthansa. La compagnia, molto più piccola e leggera, dovrebbe stipulare nuovi contratti di lavoro e opererebbe su un numero limitato di rotte a corto e medio raggio, in vista di un’eventuale alleanza con un vettore più importante (come la stessa Lufthansa) per dar vita a un nuovo network internazionale. Il tutto approfittando dai problemi della concorrenza, vista la grave crisi che sta colpendo il settore delle compagnie aeree.

