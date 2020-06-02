Condividi

Alitalia: riprendono i voli Roma-New York

Riprendono i collegamenti tra Roma e New York – Fino al 14 giugno due voli a settimana, da metà mese i collegamenti aumenteranno a quattro

Un altro passo avanti verso il ritorno alla normalità. Alle 10.40 del 2 giugno è partito il volo AZ 608 che da Roma arriverà a New York, una partenza che segna la ripresa dei collegamenti tra Italia e Usa diretti da Alitalia dopo il lockdown. Il volo atterrerà all’aeroporto New York JFK alle ore 14.25 (locali). Dalla città americana la partenza del volo Alitalia è prevista alle ore 17:05 (locali) con arrivo a Fiumicino alle 7:40 del mattino successivo. 

“Il servizio con la città americana sarà effettuato fino al 14 giugno con frequenza bisettimanale”, informa Alitalia in una nota. I voli partiranno dall’Italia martedì e sabato, mentre dagli Stati Uniti le partenze saranno il mercoledì e la domenica. Dal 15 giugno in poi, i collegamenti aumenteranno, divenendo operativi quattro giorni alla settimana, con l’aggiunta di due voli dall’Italia il giovedì e la domenica e due dagli Stati Uniti il lunedì e il venerdì.

Allo scopo di garantire la sicurezza di equipaggio e passeggeri e rispettare le regole sul distanziamento, i voli saranno effettuati con capienza degli aerei contingentata. 

