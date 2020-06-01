Condividi

Aeroporti italiani: persi 45 milioni di passeggeri in 3 mesi

| di | 0

A causa delle chiusure imposte dai vari Paesi il trasporto aereo è stato uno dei settori più colpiti dalla pandemia – Aeroporti deserti a marzo, aprile e giugno, 10mila lavoratori in cassa integrazione e futuro a rischio per gli scali più piccoli

Aeroporti italiani: persi 45 milioni di passeggeri in 3 mesi


Il trasporto aereo è uno dei settori più colpiti dall’emergenza coronavirus. A dimostrarlo non solo i fatturati in picchiata delle varie compagnie aeree internazionali, ma anche i dati sugli aeroporti, rimasti chiusi o semi-deserti a causa delle restrizioni sugli spostamenti interni ed esteri.

Secondo i dati raccolti da Assoaeroporti tra marzo e maggio gli scali italiani hanno perso 45 milioni di passeggeri rispetto allo stesso periodo del 2019. “È il peggior calo di sempre, siamo in presenza di tre mesi di blocco totale del trasporto aereo”, dichiara il Presidente di Assaeroporti Fabrizio Palenzona.”

Parlando dei singoli mesi, il peggiore, secondo le proiezioni, è stato proprio maggio, mese in cui gli aeroporti italiani hanno perso 17 milioni di passeggeri. In caduta libera anche aprile, che fa segnare -16 milioni, mentre a marzo, il calo è stato leggermente inferiore, pari a 12 milioni di passeggeri, per via del fatto che le restrizioni sono entrate in vigore solo a metà mese. 

Numeri che hanno avuto ripercussioni pesantissime sui lavoratori del settore. Assaeroporti comunica infatti che i gestori hanno chiesto la cassa integrazione per oltre 10.000 dipendenti delle società di gestione. A rischio anche gli investimenti per lo sviluppo del sistema aeroportuale nazionale che erano programmati prima che l’esplosione della pandemia di Covid-19 travolgesse tutti i principali Paesi internazionali. “Alcuni scali, soprattutto quelli di minori dimensioni che svolgono un ruolo importante per lo sviluppo dei territori e per la mobilità di cittadini e imprese, sono a rischio sopravvivenza”, denuncia l’associazione di categoria.

A destare qualche speranza di ripresa è l’arrivo della stagione estiva. Dal 3 giugno riprenderanno gli spostamenti interni, mentre piano piano i Paesi europei stanno riaprendo i loro confini. Per quanto riguarda le singole compagnie, Alitalia sta pian piano aumentando il numero di voli e di rotte giornaliere. Dal 15 giugno Easyjet riprenderà a volare in Italia, collegando Milano Malpensa con Palermo, Catania, Bari, Napoli, Lamezia Terme, Cagliari e Olbia. Stabilita anche la ripresa di un collegamento internazionale tra Brindisi e Ginevra. Dal 1°luglio tornerà anche Ryanair che ripristinerà il 40 per cento dei propri voli.

LEGGI ANCHE: Vacanze all’estero: dove possiamo andare e dove no

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta