Adidas non paga più gli affitti: polemiche in Germania

Il colosso dell’abbigliamento sportivo, per tutelare i suoi margini di profitto, ha interrotto il pagamento degli affitti dei suoi punti vendita in Germania – Come Adidas vogliono fare anche H&M, Puma, Saturn e Deichmann

Dopo aver incassato per decenni profitti colossali (l’ultimo risultato netto, quello del 2019, ha superato i 2 miliardi di euro), il gigante tedesco Adidas, che vende articoli sportivi fabbricati in Cina a costi bassissimi, con l’arrivo del Coronavirus ha visto crollare le vendite e gli arrivi delle forniture dalle fabbriche asiatiche. Ha dovuto chiudere, a causa della pandemia, tutti i negozi in Europa e in America e per non toccare di un euro i giganteschi profitti e gli smisurati dividendi ha deciso dalla sera alla mattina di non pagare più l’affitto dei suoi punti vendita. Di quelli tedeschi, per ora.

Come Adidas vogliono fare anche H&M, Puma, Saturn e Deichmann. Si tratta di migliaia di punti vendita i cui proprietari rischiano danni enormi. L’opinione pubblica tedesca è inferocita e in un’intervista alla popolare Bild, Olaf Scholz, ministro federale delle Finanze, ha fortemente criticato la decisione di Adidas, arrivata proprio mentre Berlino decideva di aiutare i locatari di negozi e abitazioni contro il rischio di sfratto.

Le grandi multinazionali, anziché dimostrare – come lamentano ministri, stampa e consumatori tedeschi – il necessario senso di responsabilità, si tengono in tasca gli affitti. Il guaio è che se questa è l’onda che sta agitando le acque già molto mosse delle multinazionali, i governi europei temono che la decisione di Adidas dilaghi anche oltreconfine e diventi una decisione condivisa da altre società.

Adidas, che peraltro fabbrica quasi tutti i suoi prodotti in Asia (salvo una fabbrica in Germania interamente robotizzata), ha messo a segno negli ultimi anni risultati economici brillanti, con un fatturato in costante aumento (oltre 23 miliardi di euro nel 2019) e con profitti ugualmente in progresso (+12% quelli dell’anno trascorso).

È bastato captare, nelle ovattate sale dove si è da poco riunito il vertice del Konzern tedesco, l’eco di una perdita sui profitti dei primi tre mesi dell’anno di circa 400 milioni di euro, per decidere la brutale eliminazione del pagamento degli affitti. “Così è se vi pare – avrebbero commentato – non avremo nemmeno i vantaggi delle Olimpiadi e delle gare sportive e quindi è inutile continuare a pagare affitti per negozi che non rendono perché sono tutti chiusi”.