2 giugno 2020: festa senza parata, sì alle frecce tricolori

Sono passati 74 anni da quando gli italiani e, per la prima volta a livello nazionale, le italiane votarono per dare vita alla Repubblica. L’anniversario sarà celebrato in modalità anti-Covid ma segnerà anche la riapertura a Roma di importanti musei e aree archeologiche. Ecco il programma della giornata

Oggi, 2 giugno 2020, la Repubblica Italiana compie 74 anni. A causa della pandemia di coronavirus, però, la festa si celebrerà in tono minore: a Roma è stata cancellata la tradizionale parata militare ai Fori imperiali, troppo pericolosa per il rischio contagio. Via libera, invece, alle Frecce Tricolori.

Il primo appuntamento della giornata, però, sarà un altro. Per celebrare il referendum con cui il 2 giugno 1946 gli italiani posero fine al Regno per dar vita alla Repubblica (primo voto nazionale a suffragio universale nella storia del nostro Paese), il capo dello Stato, Sergio Mattarella, deporrà alle 9.15 una corona di alloro davanti alla Tomba del Milite Ignoto, sull’Altare della Patria (Piazza Venezia) prima di andare in visita a Codogno in Lombardia, da dove partì l’incubo del Coronavirus.

Ma l’evento più atteso della festa per il 2 giugno 2020 sarà senz’altro l’esibizione delle Frecce Tricolori, che sorvoleranno i cieli di Roma, concludendo il tour del Paese iniziato lo scorso 25 maggio.

Alla festa del 2 giugno 2020 parteciperà anche l’Associazione nazionale partigiani italiani (Anpi), che alle 10.30 renderà omaggio alle tombe delle donne elette all’Assemblea costituente, come l’ex presidente della Camera, Nilde Iotti, e Maria De Unterrichter Jervolino. La celebrazione si svolgerà nel cimitero monumentale del Verano e dovrebbe partecipare anche la sindaca di Roma, Virginia Raggi.

In serata, alle 19, interverrà ancora una volta il Presidente della Repubblica, che si recherà all’Istituto Spallanzani per ringraziare i medici e gli infermieri che stanno combattendo contro l’epidemia. Nello stesso Ospedale si terrà anche un concerto in memoria delle vittime del Covid.

Intanto, lunedì alle 18.45 si è tenuto nei giardini del Quirinale un concerto di musica sinfonica (non aperto al pubblico) per ricordare le vittime del Covid-19. A esibirsi è stata l’orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, diretta dal maestro Daniele Gatti.

Infine, il 2 giugno 2020 riaprono a Roma importanti musei e monumenti come l’Ara Pacis, i Mercati di Traiano, la Centrale Montemartini, e la Galleria d’Arte Moderna, oltre alle aree archeologiche e ai Fori Imperiali.

