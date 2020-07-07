Unicredit supera i 400 milioni in minibond per le Pmi

In tre anni il gruppo si posiziona con una leadership nel segmento dei minibond alle piccole e medie imprese

UniCredit, a 3 anni dal lancio dell’iniziativa, ha superato la soglia dei 400 milioni di euro in minibond sottoscritti o strutturati dalla banca in favore di circa 60 Pmi italiane. Nel dettaglio, i 400 milioni di euro mobilitati a supporto dell’economia reale italiana sono il frutto di 42 emissioni totalmente sottoscritte dalla banca, pari a 277 milioni in termini di volumi erogati, con distribuzione su tutto il territorio italiano in svariati settori economici; 8 emissioni nell’ambito del Basket Bond Puglia per un valore complessivo di 33,4 milioni di euro; 2 emissioni parzialmente sottoscritte da UniCredit per un controvalore di 18 milioni di euro e, infine, 4 minibond distribuiti a investitori istituzionali per 89 milioni di euro.

“Con lo strumento del minibond – ha affermato Andrea Casini, co-ceo Commercial banking Italy di UniCredit – mobilitiamo importanti risorse in favore delle Pmi italiane per sostenerne i progetti di crescita. Si tratta di fondi quanto mai importanti per uscire dalla fase di emergenza che stiamo attraversando, che si aggiungono alla piena operatività di UniCredit su tutte le soluzioni di finanziamento previste dal Decreto Liquidità. I minibond permettono alle aziende di accedere a fonti di finanziamento complementari al canale bancario, utili per realizzare i loro progetti di investimento, di internazionalizzazione, di innovazione e per soddisfare le esigenze di capitale circolante. Stiamo infine lavorando per finalizzare lo strumento anche al supporto di investimenti nel campo della green economy e della sostenibilità”.

Le tre emissioni più recenti, rileva la banca, sono state realizzate con: U-Invest Srl (U Power), (Novara), azienda che produce calzature antinfortunistiche, operazione da 25 milioni di euro (maggior importo sottoscritto da UniCredit con una azienda italiana); Gruppo Fratelli Ibba (Oristano – Cagliari), operazione da 10 milioni di euro, l’azienda è a capo di un gruppo societario articolato per aree d’affari in rappresentanza dei brand Crai, Simply e Leader Price; infine, ICAB (Salerno), operazione da 1,5 milioni di euro finalizzata all’ammodernamento, efficientamento ed incremento della capacità produttiva dello stabilimento di Buccino (Sa). L’azienda è specializzata nella produzione di conserve alimentari (pomodori, legumi e verdure dell’orto).