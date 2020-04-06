UK fra discorso della Regina e ricovero di Johnson

Proprio mentre il primo ministro, affetto da coronavirus, viene trasportato da Downing Street in ospedale, Elisabetta II tiene uno storico discorso alla nazione: “Ci aspettano tempi sconvolgenti, ma vinceremo” – VIDEO

Non è stata una domenica come le altre per i cittadini britannici. Nello stesso giorno in cui il premier Boris Johnson – unico capo di governo europeo affetto da coronavirus – viene ricoverato in ospedale per l’aggravarsi delle sue condizioni, la regina Elisabetta II, 94 anni fra 15 giorni, tiene uno storico discorso alla nazione per spronarla a superare la crisi.

Iniziamo da Johnson. In serata il Primo ministro viene trasportato da Downing Street a un ospedale di Londra “in via precauzionale” per essere sottoposto ad alcuni “esami medici”, dicono i portavoce. Ma il quadro clinico appare serio: da quando gli è stato diagnosticato il coronavirus, 10 giorni fa, Johnson non ha mostrato segnali di miglioramento. Febbre alta e tosse non vanno via. Per questo il suo medico personale decide che l’autoisolamento volontario non è più sufficiente: serve il ricovero.

Intanto, Elisabetta II registra un videomessaggio nella White Drawing Room del palazzo di Windsor. È la quarta volta in 68 anni sul trono che la Regina parla alla nazione in occasioni straordinarie: prima di domenica era successo solo in occasione della guerra in Iraq nel 1991, dei funerali di lady Diana nel 1997 e della morte della Regina Madre ultracentenaria nel 2002.

“Ci aspettano tempi sconvolgenti – dice la sovrana – che hanno già causato dolore, difficoltà economiche ed enormi cambiamenti nella nostra vita quotidiana. Ma vinceremo anche stavolta e ne saremo orgogliosi, ma solo se rimarremo uniti”. Elisabetta ringrazia medici e infermieri, ma anche “chi resta a casa per fermare la diffusione del virus”.

E ancora: “Quando in futuro ci guarderemo indietro saremo orgogliosi di noi stessi e delle nostre qualità di autodisciplina, calma e solidarietà. Il senso di unione che avete dimostrato è il nostro spirito nazionale. L’orgoglio che abbiamo non è il passato, ma il nostro presente e futuro”.

Infine, un segnale di speranza: “Verranno giorni migliori. Rivedremo i nostri amici. Saremo di nuovo con le nostre famiglie. Ci incontreremo. Di nuovo”.