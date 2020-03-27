Condividi

Coronavirus: Johnson positivo, sbanda il Ftse100

La notizia è stata data dallo stesso premier britannico attraverso un video su Twitter: “Ho sintomi lievi, continuerò a lavorare da casa” – La Borsa di Londra perde oltre il 4% a metà giornata.

Arriva la positività al Covid-19 del primo capo di Stato europeo, o ex tale, visto che a contrarre il temuto virus è stato il premier britannico Boris Johnson. E’ dunque lui, proprio lui che aveva maggiormente sottovalutato l’emergenza sanitaria (che nel frattempo era stata presa seriamente persino da Donald Trump) ad essere la prima vittima per così dire illustre, anche se proprio in Inghilterra nei giorni scorsi era arrivata la notizia della positività del principe Carlo. La positività di Johnson non ha lasciato indifferenti nemmeno i mercati finanziari: dopo la notizia si è scatenato il panico sull’indice borsistico di Londra, il Ftse100, che poco prima delle 13 già perdeva oltre il 4%.

Johnson ha spiegato in un video su Twitter che ha sintomi lievi e che si è messo in auto-isolamento a casa propria, ma che continuerà a lavorare: “Grazie alla tecnologia sarò sempre in contatto con i miei collaboratori e guiderò la nostra battaglia contro il coronavirus, a sostegno della nostra meravigliosa sanità pubblica. Questo è il modo: fermare il contagio!”, ha scritto il premier britannico. Il problema però è che Johnson negli ultimi tempi è stato a stretto contatto con tutti (e si è anche vantato di stringere regolarmente le mani), dai principali ministri ai suoi collaboratori, ha condotto meeting importanti come il Cobra, e ha tenuto conferenze stampa con i giornalisti parlamentari di Westminster. 

Prima di quello di Johnson, in giro per l’Europa e per il mondo non sono tuttavia mancati i casi di politici o loro familiari coinvolti. A lungo si era sospettato ad esempio della positività del presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro, uno degli irriducibili negazionisti (ancora oggi ha lanciato una campagna video invitando il Paese a non fermarsi, ma fortunatamente i governatori locali stanno agendo con più prudenza), risultato poi negativo a vari test. In Canada è positiva al Covid-19 la moglie del premier Justin Trudeau, mentre in Spagna mezzo governo è stato colpito, persino la vicepremier Carmen Calvo, ricoverata in ospedale, e alcuni ministri, senza sintomi, ma non il premier Pedro Sanchez. In Francia è risultato positivo il ministro della Cultura Frank Riester.

