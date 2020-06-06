Condividi

Tim: Kena, ecco l’app per i clienti paperless

Utilizzata dalla rete di vendita di Tim su tutto il territorio nazionale, KeApp rende possibile un’esperienza di acquisto completamente digitalizzata, veloce e sicura.

Kena Mobile, il brand ‘no frills’ dei servizi di telefonia del gruppo TIM, lancia l’app KeApp, dedicata alla rete vendita che opera su tutto il territorio nazionale, che rende possibile un servizio completamente digitalizzato, veloce e sicuro per l’acquisizione e la gestione della clientela.

KeApp introduce, in collaborazione con Telecom Italia Trust Technologies, una nuova procedura green, totalmente paperless, che facilità anche il processo di archiviazione della documentazione in formato digitale. L’introduzione di KeApp si stima porterà un’ottimizzazione dell’’impatto ambientale, con un risparmio – in un anno – di circa 10 milioni di fogli di carta (pari a circa 50 tonnellate), evitando l’abbattimento di oltre 120 pini alti 15 metri e l’utilizzo di 4.000 toner.

Kena, con questa iniziativa, offrirà una customer experience ancora più semplificata e in totale sicurezza, proponendo la migliore soluzione commerciale in base alle esigenze del cliente e ottimizzando i tempi per la registrazione e la compilazione della modulistica, anche grazie all’utilizzo della firma elettronica avanzata.

