Condividi

Tim corre: la Borsa scommette sulla rete unica

| di | 0

Gli investitori scommettono sulla prospettiva di una fusione della rete Tim con quella di Open Fiber, da cui presto potrebbe sfilarsi Enel, che ha ricevuto un’offerta dal fondo Macquarie

Tim corre: la Borsa scommette sulla rete unica

Ancora un’impennata a Piazza Affari per Tim. Dopo il +7,76% registrato nella seduta di martedì, a metà mattinata di mercoledì il titolo in Borsa di Telecom Italia guadagna un altro 2,7%, a 0,3835 euro, mettendo a segno uno dei migliori rialzi del Ftse Mib (che negli stessi minuti viaggia poco sopra la parità, in discesa rispetto all’1% registrato in apertura).

A innescare l’ondata di acquisti su Tim è stata l’ipotesi di un’accelerazione nel progetto di creazione di una rete unica italiana, che nascerebbe dall’unione della rete Tim con quella di Open Fiber, società controllata da Enel e da Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

A rendere la prospettiva più concreta, martedì è arrivata la notizia che il fondo Macquarie ha formalizzato un’offerta per il 50% di Open Fiber in mano a Enel. Se andasse in porto, l’operazione “potrebbe successivamente facilitare i negoziati per la costituzione di una rete unica con Tim”, scrivono gli analisti di Equita. Peraltro, secondo la Sim, il progetto permetterebbe a Tim di rimuovere un rischio competitivo rilevante nel medio termine, supportando l’andamento del titolo, per il quale Equita stima un prezzo obiettivo di 0,47 euro.

Molto superiore la valutazione di Mediobanca, che per le azioni Tim indicano come target un prezzo a 0,68 euro. Anche secondo gli analisti di Piazzetta Cuccia l’eventuale sostituzione di Enel con Macquarie nel capitale di Open Fiber potrebbe favorire l’operazione rete unica.

Inoltre, martedì il Sole 24 Ore ha scritto che fra Tim e Open Fiber sono già in corso trattative per realizzare un’infrastruttura unica, “con l’incumbent che manterrebbe la maggioranza del capitale e Cdp che avrebbe un ruolo di garanzia nella governance a beneficio di tutti gli operatori che utilizzano la rete in concorrenza”.

Secondo il quotidiano finanziario, tuttavia, si tratta di “un uovo di Colombo che finora, per gli interessi divergenti delle diverse parti in causa, non si è mai materializzato”. L’eventuale addio di Enel a Open Fiber potrebbe rivelarsi la mossa decisiva per sbloccare lo stallo.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta