Thales Alenia: maxi commessa per Copernicus

Thales Alenia Space è stata selezionata dall’Esa per le missioni del programma satellitare Copernicus di osservazione della Terra. “Copernicus – spiega una nota – fornisce dati di osservazione della Terra per la protezione e il monitoraggio dell’ambiente, la valutazione delle catastrofi naturali e altri servizi rilevanti per la società.

La joint venture tra Thales (67%) e Leonardo (33%) parteciperà a cinque delle sei nuove missioni Copernicus guidandone tre come prime contractor. Il volume totale degli ordini risultante dall’esito delle gare dovrebbe essere intorno a 1,8 miliardi di euro.

Secondo quanto indicato dalla società, la fase di negoziazione inizierà a breve e la firma dei contratti è prevista nelle prossime settimane.

Hervé Derrey, ceo di Thales Alenia Space, ha dichiarato: “Vorrei ringraziare vivamente l’Esa per la fiducia accordataci con la partecipazione a ben cinque delle sei nuove missioni Copernicus, guidandone tre come azienda responsabile. Questi successi riflettono la capacità di Thales Alenia Space di gestire complesse missioni di osservazione della Terra in varie configurazioni, fornendo soluzioni rilevanti, sia ottiche che radar. Vorrei anche ringraziare la Commissione Europea, gli stati membri e le agenzie spaziali nazionali, in particolare Asi e CNES, per il loro forte soste

Le missioni in cui Thales Alenia ricoprirà il ruolo di primo contraente sono CHIME (Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission for the Environment ), con OHB System e Leonardo come principali subcontraenti; Thales Alenia Space Italia per CIMR (Copernicus Imaging Microwave Radiometer) con OHB System e OHB Italia come subcontraenti; Thales Alenia Space Italia per ROSE L (Radar Observing System for Europe L band) con Airbus Defence & Space Germany come subcontraenti.

Thales Alenia Space avrà inoltre la responsabilità del carico utile per altre due missioni: Thales Alenia Space Francia per lo strumento CO2M (CO2 Monitoring Mission) per misurare le emissioni globali di CO2 antropogeniche e quindi svolgere un ruolo chiave nello studio e nel monitoraggio delle cause dei cambiamenti climatici, con OHB System come primo contraente; Thales Alenia Space Francia per l’altimetro CRISTAL (Copernicus polar Ice and Snow Topography ALtimeter) con Airbus Defence & Space Germany come primo contraente.